Pirates First Baseman Thriving Throughout Batting Order

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have hit amongst the best teams in baseball and one player has done so in many different roles.

Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz has hit in seven different lineup spots across 61 games and hit in six different places in the batting order in 54 starts. but has still served as one of the best hitters on the team.

Horwitz is slashing .286/.387/.459 for an OPS of .846, with 56 hits, eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 27 RBI and 33 walks to 29 strikeouts.

His .387 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in the National League and 15th-best in baseball, while his .286 batting average ranks tied-13th in the NL and tied-24th in baseball.

It's been a strong season so far for Horwitz, who doesn't really have a preference of where he hits, just as long as he gets the chance to do so.

"It doesn't really bother me or entice me in any way," Horwitz said to Pittsburgh Pirates On SI. "I just want to be in the lineup, any way, anywhere and I love to hit."

Overview of Horwitz's Hitting Across Different Lineup Spots

Spencer Horwitz Slash Line Over Different Batting Order Places

Spot (Games/Starts) Batting Average On-Base Percentage Slugging Percentage OPS 1st (13/13) .302 .393 .491 .884 4th (2/2) .200 .286 .200 .486 5th (4/4) .267 .353 .467 .820 6th (11/9) .278 .341 .444 .786 7th (26/24) .276 .417 .395 .811 8th (3/2) .375 .400 .750 1.150 9th (2/0) .333 .333 1.333 1.667

Horwitz has mostly hit out of the seventh spot, but has also hit in double-digit games in the leadoff spot and also in sixth.

The only batting order spots he's not hit out of have been second and third, but he's hit four times or less in fourth, fifth, eighth and ninth spots.

Jun 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) hits an infield single during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"More just the same," Horwitz said on where he hits in the batting order. "I think if I'm hitting first or seventh, I might face the starter one extra time, but no difference really."

The Pirates have had Horwitz hit lower due to the strength they've had higher up the lineup, which includes center fielder Oneil Cruz , second baseman Brandon Lowe, left fielder Bryan Reynolds, right fielder Ryan O'Hearn and third baseman Nick Gonzales.

Horwitz has thrived lower down the batting order and has comparable numbers between the sixth and seventh spots, which has provided a different perspective for him.

"I don't know if it's easier, but I'd say it's more comfortable," Horwitz said. "You never know what they're going to do, but you have an idea based on scouting reports and then also if you're hitting lower, what they're doing to the other guys. Is it easier? Maybe."

Horwitz Having Success in the Leadoff Spot

The Pirates have had Horwitz serve as the leadoff hitter in 12 of the past 14 games and he's excelled in that spot.

Horwitz has slashed .302/.393/.491 for an OPS of .884 in 13 games as leadoff hitter, with 16 hits in 53 at-bats, a double, three home runs, three RBI and eight walks to five strikeouts.

May 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) celebrates his leadoff solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He has been great leading off games as well, slashing .385/.385/1.077 for an OPS of 1.462, with five hits in 13 at-bats and three leadoff home runs.

Those home runs came in a 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 24, in the 10-9 victory over the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park on May 30 and in the 3-2 defeat to the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 7, his most recent game.

It's a role that Horwitz has done well in over his career, slashing .301/.379/.466 for an OPS of .845 in 53 games and it's one that Horwitz relishes whenever he gets the chance.

"It's definitely fun," Horwitz said. "In that leadoff spot, I just kind of want to be that spark and get on base and help the guys and provide any insight that I see and just yeah, help this team win."

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!