Pirates Starting Pitchers Face Great Test in Phillies Series

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates starting rotation has had a strong showing so far in May, but they'll have their biggest test yet this weekend.

The Pirates will host their in-state rivals in the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, May 15-17, as a part of rivalry week, where teams across baseball face off against their most disliked ballclub.

Pittsburgh's starting pitchers have given up 21 earned runs over 62.1 innings for a 3.03 ERA this month and are finally seeing the success they hoped for when they started the season.

The Pirates aren't the only team with a great rotation, as the Phillies are bringing in some quality arms as well for this series.

Cy Young Battle in the Series Finale

The most anticipated starting pitcher matchup this series will come in the series finale on May 17, as Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes takes the mound against Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler.

Skenes and Wheeler were going after the 2025 National League Cy Young Award for most of the season, but Wheeler unfortunately missed a large portion of the campaign late on.

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes reacts after the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wheeler underwent thoracic outlet decompression surgery in August that ended his campaign, following the discover of a right upper extremity blood clot near his right shoulder, which mean Wheeler was diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome.

The Pirates ace went on and won the award for the first time in his career, but Wheeler finally returned to the mound and made his season debut with the Phillies on April 25.

Wheeler has pitched well in his return, with a 2-0 record in four starts, a 2.55 ERA over 24.2 innings pitched, 22 strikeouts to six walks, a .195 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 0.93 WHIP.

Skenes has dominated this season , with a 6-2 record in nine starts, a 1.98 ERA over 50.0 innings pitched, 56 strikeouts to seven walks and leads baseball with the lowest BAA of .145 and lowest WHIP of 0.64.

He is also coming off of back-to-back games where he threw eight scoreless innings and allowed just two hits, with a combined 17 strikeouts.

This should serve as a great match and as one of the tougher ones Skenes will have all season.

The Rookie Goes Up Against the Cy Young Finalist

Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Bubba Chandler is still figuring things out this season, his first full campaign at the major league level.

Chandler will have his toughest test yet, as he faces Phillies left-handed starting pitcher Cristopher Sánchez in the second game of the series on May 16.

May 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Sánchez finished second to Skenes in the NL Cy Young Award voting last season and is showing that he wants another chance at the honor this season.

He has a 4-2 record over nine starts, a 2.11 ERA over 55.1 innings pitched, 67 strikeouts to 14 walks, a .260 BAA and a 1.28 WHIP. He ranks third in MLB in strikeouts and ranks seventh in K/9 (10.90).

Chandler hasn't had that success so far, with a 1-4 record over eight starts, a 4.62 ERA over 39.0 innings pitched, 34 strikeouts to 27 walks , a .210 BAA and a 1.46 WHIP.

He's still young and getting better with every start, but this is a great shot for Chandler to really prove himself early on in his career.

Young Ace Goes Up Against Elder Statesman

Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft has been fantastic this season and has proven the franchise right by making him a part of their rotation.

Ashcraft is just in his first full season as a starter, much like Chandler, but is older at 26 years compared to 23 years old, and spent a great deal of time coming out of the bullpen before getting those opportunities.

Apr 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He has another chance to show he can take on a great pitcher, as he'll face Phillies right-handed starting pitcher Aaron Nola, who has started almost 300 games, in the series opener on May 15.

Ashcraft has a 2-2 record in eight starts, but a 2.77 ERA over 48.2 innings pitched, 51 strikeouts to 14 walks, a .214 BAA and a 1.05 WHIP.

Nola has had his struggles this season, with a 5.14 ERA, a .281 BAA and a 1.48 WHIP, but still has a wealth of experience that Ashcraft doesn't.

Ashcraft has gone up against some tough pitchers this year , particularly his battle with Reds right-handed starter Chase Burns on May 3, and the Pirates will need him at his best to get the series off the right way.

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