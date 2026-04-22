Carmen Mlodzinski Struggles as Pirates Lose to Rangers

PITTSBURGH — Carmen Mlodzinski is aiming to maintain his spot in the Pittsburgh Pirates starting rotation, but his most recent appearance didn't help him in that cause.

Mlodzinski allowed five runs over 4.1 innings, as the Pirates would end up losing 5-1 in the series opener to the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

It drops the Pirates to 13-10 on the season and makes it 10 straight games where they've won then lost the next game.

Pittsburgh falls to 5-5 on the road in 2026 and also last in the National League Central Division, despite having a solid 13-10 record.

Carmen Mlodzinski Has Worst Start of 2026

Mlodzinski a relatively quick first inning, but gave up three straight hits in the bottom of the second inning, tying the game up at 1-1.

He would get three straight outs, a strikeout, a sacrifice fly which gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead and then a line out to get out of the inning.

Apr 21, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mlodzinski then only allowed one walk over the next two innings, which included five strikeouts, and looked to end his night on a strong note.

He went into the fifth inning with 81 pitches, but Pirates manager Don Kelly kept him on to see if he could go longer.

Mlodzinski threw 12 more pitches and gave up two doubles and a single with an out, as the Rangers made it a 4-1 lead.

Right-handed rookie pitcher Wilber Dotel came in for his second MLB outing and would hold the Rangers to one more run in the inning off of a ground out.

Mlodzinski finished this game with five earned runs over 4.1 innings and a career-high 93 pitches, giving up six hits and two walks, while posting six strikeouts.

Those five earned runs are the most since he gave up five earned runs in a 10-7 loss to the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park on April 18, 2025.

Mlodzinski went with his sinker, four-seam fastball and splitter most of the time and the Rangers got 10 hard-hit contact swings on them and all six hits on them too, leading to a worse outing than usual.

Pitch Usage Average Velocity Sinker 25/93 (27%) 94.5 mph Four-Seam Fastball 24/93 (26%) 95.0 mph Splitter 22/93 (24%) 85.3 mph Sweeper 12/93 (13%) 83.8 mph Curveball 10/93 (11%) 83.6 mph

While Mlodzinski had a tough outing, the Pirates bullpen would throw 3.2 scoreless innings to give the offense a chance to come back.

Dotel threw a scoreless sixth inning, finishing with one hit and three walks allowed, but ended up doing his job over 33 pitches.

Right-hander Justin Lawrence and left-hander Evan Sisk took on the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, with two strikeouts each, a needed outing for both pitchers.

One Moment Changes Game for Pirates Offense

The Pirates actually took an early lead in this one, as center fielder Oneil Cruz led with a single, stole second base and moved to third base on an error, then scored off of a single from first baseman Ryan O'Hearn.

Pittsburgh struggled to do anything offensively after that, until right fielder Jake Mangum and shortstop Konnor Griffin hit back-to-back singles in the top of the fifth inning.

Cruz then looked like he hit a three-run home run, taking a sinker over the middle of the plate and sending it 110.6 mph off the bat and 399 feet to center field.

Rangers center fielder Evan Carter had other plans, timing the ball perfectly, jumping up at the fence and making the catch to end the inning.

🚨 EVAN CARTER HOME RUN ROBBERY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/p4jhmAzNIS — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 22, 2026

The Pirates struggled throughout the game from the plate, with just six hits total and one walk.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!