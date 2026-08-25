Pirates Swap Pitchers Before Padres Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates needed an available arm for their bullpen and they addressed that issue ahead of their next game.

The Pirates recalled right-handed pitcher Noah Murdock from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of their upcoming contest against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Aug. 25.

Pittsburgh also optioned rookie right-handed pitcher Khristian Curtis to Indianapolis, making room for Murdock on the 26-man roster.

Pittsburgh's bullpen includes right-handers in Lake Bachar, Camilo Doval, Carmen Mlodzisnki, Murdock, Yohan Ramírez, Luke Weaver and Kirby Yates, plus left-handers in Mason Montgomery and Gregory Soto.

Why the Pirates Made This Pitching Roster Change

The Pirates needed an extra pitcher, as six pitchers threw a combined six innings in the 3-2 victory in 12 innings over the Padres in the series opener on Aug. 24, and three bullpen arms threw eight innings in the 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series finale at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 23.

Pittsburgh had all nine pitchers throw over the past two games and Curtis threw the final three scoreless innings vs. the Dodgers , meaning he wouldn't have been available for this upcoming game either.

Aug 23, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Khristian Curtis (64) pitches at the bottom of the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates had Bachar and Mlodzinski throw two innings and three innings vs. the Dodgers and with them being veteran options, Curtis misses out as the rookie middle reliever option.

Pittsburgh also used their six higher-leverage options in left-handed options Soto and Montgomery, plus Doval, Ramírez, Weaver and Yates against San Diego in the first game, so Murdock is important for them to add.

What the Pirates Get From Murdock

Murdock will come in as someone the Pirates will mostly likely come in after starting pitcher Paul Skenes, who is in a slump and it's unknown how long he'll make it through the game.

This is the fourth stint for Murdock, who was the 27th man for two doubleheaders that he didn't pitch in and then came back for a third time on July 29, throwing three scoreless innings over two outings.

Jul 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Noah Murdock (58) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those two scoreless outings came against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 30, two innings, and on Aug. 2, one scoreless inning.

That scoreless inning is a bit of a misnomer, as Murdock came in with the bases loaded and gave up all three runs, but that went on Mitch Keller's pitching line before he departed.

Murdock has pitched six times since returning to Indianapolis, giving up six runs over eight innings for a 6.75 ERA.

The Pirates should be able to get an inning or two from Murdock, who they hope can help them win a series over a strong Padres

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