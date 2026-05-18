Pirates Aren't Sweating Phillies Disaster

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had their worst weekend of the season, suffering a sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park.

The Pirates played in front of their fifth, fourth and second-biggest crowds on the season, and found ways to disappoint and perform poorly in front of all of them, with their in-state rival fan base loud and proud in in the road ball park.

Pittsburgh blew leads of 6-0 and 8-3 in the series opener, losing 11-9 in extra innings, then got shutout twice by a scoreline of 6-0 the following two games. They also lost a key contributor in slugger Ryan O'Hearn , who could miss weeks on the injured list.

Still, even with this sweep , the Pirates haven't lost confidence they can turn things around and get back to winning ways

Pirates Manager Has Seen Pirates Bounce Back in 2026

Don Kelly is in his first full season as Pirates manager and has his team at 24-23 overall and five games back in the incredibly competitive National League Central Division.

The Pirates have had some great series, like sweeping both the Baltimore Orioles, April 3-5, and Cincinnati Reds , May 1-3 at home and also earning road series victories over divisional rivals in the Reds, March 30-April 1, Chicago Cubs, April 10-12, and Milwaukee Brewers, April 24-26.

Apr 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly (12) greets his team during player introductions against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh has also suffered some difficult losses, including the sweep to the Phillies and also the St. Louis Cardinals at home, April 27-30.

Kelly noted that it was always going to be tough facing both National League Cy Young Award candidates in Cristopher Sánchez, who threw a complete game with a career-high 13 strikeouts on May 16, and Zack Wheeler, who struck out seven over seven innings on May 17.

He also pointed out that they've dealt with adversity before, sweeping the Reds after getting swept by the Cardinals, but that they need to do it once again and without a big presence in O'Hearn.

"I think we've faced adversity on different levels," Kelly said post game. "This may be a little different, but anytime you hit adversity like we did after the St. Louis sweep, it's hard. Everybody feels it. Fans feel it. Players feel it. Staff feels it.

"I think we've done a good job rebounding on a lot of different levels this year in the midst of adversity. This is a different type, especially losing [O'Hearn]. Like I said, there's opportunity for someone to step up and have some big at-bats for us."

Paul Skenes Not Worried About Rough Start

Paul Skenes had a strong beginning to his start vs. the Phillies on May 17, throwing four scoreless innings and striking out the side in the first inning.

He ended up struggling afterwards, giving up his first walk in more than a month and five total walks for five earned runs, tying his career-high in one start.

May 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Skenes was honest postgame about not executing what he wanted to later on and credited the strong Phillies lineup for getting after him.

It was a rare outing for Skenes, who came off of back-to-back starts where he threw eight scoreless innings and allowed just two hits in each start, with 17 combined strikeouts.

Even with this loss, Skenes is still confident in the Pirates and that he credits the character his teammates have, which they've shown all year.

“I’m not worried about it," Skenes said. "It’s probably a good time for an off day, but I think we are in a good spot going into this next stretch. Not worried about how we will respond at all.”

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