Pirates' Termarr Johnson Suffers Apparent Severe Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are waiting for top prospect Termarr Johnson to fulfill his potential, but he just recently suffered a major setback.

Johnson endured a serious injury in his latest game for Triple-A Indianapolis against Iowa (Chicago Cubs) at Victory Field on Aug. 8.

The Pirates second baseman prospect hit a ground ball and tried to beat it out, but fell to the ground and immediately grabbed his left knee.

It looked like Johnson tried to avoid stepping on the Iowa first baseman's back foot, but instead, overstepped on the first base bag and injured himself.

Johnson required a cart to get off the field and also had his leg in an air cast, signaling a serious injury.

Here is the play Termarr Johnson was injured -



It put it lightly - it does not look good https://t.co/FMMMjZQOhv pic.twitter.com/WkkZUT80SW — Christian ✞ (@CWolfPGH) August 9, 2026

Overview of Johnson's 2026 Season

It's been a rough season for Johnson, who has struggled at the plate and not had the production needed at Triple-A.

Johnson has slashed .199/.336/.319 for an OPS of .655 in 96 games, with 66 hits in 332 at-bats, 14 doubles, eight home runs, 37 RBI and 68 walks to 101 strikeouts.

Indianapolis Indians second baseman Termarr Johnson (2) hits the ball during a game against the Toledo Mud Hens celebrating the Indians’ 30th anniversary Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Victory Field in Indianapolis. The Indians fell to the Mud Hens 4-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He ranks as one of the worst-qualified hitters in the International League, tied for the second-worst fourth-worst batting average and sixth-worst OPS.

Johnson has hit better in recent months , slashing .225/.384/.393 for an OPS of .777 in June and .250/.375/.450 for an OPS of .825 in July, with seven of his eight home runs coming in those two months.

Most of his poor hitting came over March/April and May, with only one home run and a slash line of. .167/.284/.215 for an OPS of .499.

This injury comes at a rough time for Johnson, as there are just 37 games left in the Triple-A season and he could've had a chance to really break out and have a great end to a tough season overall.

Johnson's Path to the Pirates

The Pirates took Johnson with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta, Ga.

Johnson hasn't exactly become the power threat the Pirates were hoping for, with just 51 home runs over 467 games.

Mar 6, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Termarr Johnson (81) reacts after hitting an rbi single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during spring training at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has developed great plate discipline, with a .382 on-base percentage in the minor leagues, but the Pirates will want to see him develop his hitting more and become the player they envisioned.

This looks like a serious injury, an ACL tear maybe, and if that's true, Johnson will have to wait quite some time before he's back playing once again.

Johnson is just 22 years old, but the Pirates will expect him being ready for the major leagues in the coming years.

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