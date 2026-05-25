Pirates Rookie Pitcher Shows No Fear Against Cubs

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a young team, but that doesn't mean they're afraid of what they will face in the major leagues.

Rookie right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel showed exactly that for the Pirates in his latest appearance, throwing three scoreless innings and posting four strikeouts out of the bullpen, earning his first MLB win in the 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the series opener at PNC Park on May 25.

The Pirates needed every bit of Dotel's outing, as they were tied 1-1 when he came in the top of the sixth inning and only led by one run in the eighth inning, which allowed left-handed closer Gregory Soto to come in and get the save.

It's been impressive seeing how quickly Dotel has acclimated to MLB-hitting and catcher Henry Davis had nothing but great things to say about the young arm.

"I mean he's fearless," Davis said. "He throws really, really hard and attacks and I think that's a recipe for success long-term."

WILBER DOTEL IN RELIEF THIS AFTERNOON:



3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO

41 pitches, 28 strikes, 6 whiffs



1.69 ERA. HELLLLLL YEAH. https://t.co/D3q8bbvThQ pic.twitter.com/4zDefpTnHb — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) May 25, 2026

What Went Right For Dotel Against the Cubs

Dotel only gave up one hit against the Cubs over his three innings of work, a single that came with two outs in the sixth inning against designated hitter Moisés Ballesteros.

He got three fly outs, four strikeouts and two ground outs, with a few hard hits, but nothing that really troubled the Pirates defense.

Apr 21, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wilber Dotel (66) pitches during the game between the Rangers and the Pirates at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dotel did give up two hard hits to first baseman Spencer Horwitz, but he made important plays on both and made it look routine too.

The Pirates rookie has a fantastic four-seam fastball that can touch 100 mph, but he relied far more on his slider than he normally does, throwing it just four times less than his fastball.

Wilber Dotel Pitch Usage/Average Velocity

Pitch Usage Average Velocity Four-Seam Fastball 17/41 (41%) 97.7 mph Slider 13/41 (32%) 87.4 mph Changeup 7/41 (17%) 87.8 mph Cutter 4/41 (10%) 91.4 mph

It ended up working out for Dotel, who got two strikeouts on his slider and three whiffs on seven swings,

Wilber Dotel Strikeouts/Whiff Rate on Pitch Mix

Pitch Strikeouts Whiff Rate Four-Seam Fastball 1 10% (1/10) Slider 2 43% (3/7) Changeup 1 17% (1/6) Cutter 0 100% (1/1)

The slider is something that Dotel worked on this offseason with the Pirate pitching staff and it is a pitch that will play a big role for him as this season goes.

"Yeah, it feels really good," Dotel said postgame through interpreter Stephen Morales. "The slider felt really good. It was a work in progress in spring training and I've been working really hard on it. [Pirates pitching coach Bill Murphy ] and [assistant pitching coach Cibney] Bello have been working with me on that. I'm not afraid to throw it. Just keep going."

Dotel Becoming Key Figure in Pirates Bullpen

This marks Dotel's second stint with the Pirates, after he spent a little more than a week with the team from April 19-28, before going back down to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Dotel impressed on the mound in that first stint , coming in three times out of the bullpen and culminating in four perfect innings against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 27.

This was was only his fifth outing in the major leagues and one that really made a great impression on right-handed starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski, who allowed one run in five innings in his start before Dotel came in.

May 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“That was great. I feel like he went right after guys," Mlodzinski said. "It was a 1-1 game and it looked like we were winning 10-0 which is a compliment to his composure on the mound, which is super-important in a game that is close.

"For somebody who is a rookie to be able to do that, it says a lot about the player he is probably going to grow into. I think he’s realized he has really good stuff. When he throws strikes and he leverages counts, he’s going to have success like anybody who has really good stuff in the big leagues will.”

The Pirates really need a pitcher like Dotel in their bullpen , a right-hander who is actually having some success and they can rely on, while also a young pitcher looking to prove themselves.

It also doesn't hurt that Dotel is an experienced starting pitcher during his time in the minor leagues and can thrive in either a short outing or in a bulk role by taking on a heavier innings workload.

Echoing Davis' comment on his lack of fear, Dotel doesn't care what situation he's in or what he's asked to do, he's ready for the challenge to solidify himself as an important part of the Pirates pitching staff this season.

"I'm doing the same thing, showing that I'm fearless and if you have the control on the mound when you're pitching, there's no reason to be scared on the mound or have fear," Dotel said.

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