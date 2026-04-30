Punxsutawney Phil ‘Throws’ First Pitch at Pirates Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates decided they would have some fun ahead of their most recent home game, recognizing a furry friend that well-known across the commonwealth.

The Pirates invited Punxsutawney Phil, the most famous groundhog in Pennsylvania, to throw out the first ptich ahead of their series finale vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 30.

Unfortunately for the fans in attendance, Punxsutawney Phil did not throw out the first pitch, as one of his handlers came through and took on the challenge.

His handlers were of course dressed in their honorary garb, wearing the black top hat and black tuxedos with the Pirates bestowing a "Phil" jersey and even the Pirates Parrot got in on it .

PA's very own Punxsutawney Phil. pic.twitter.com/N2o4gz3U0T — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 30, 2026

The History of Punxsutwaney Phill

Punxsutawney Phill is celebrated on Groundhog Day, which is every year on Feb. 2, with annual celebrations in Punxsutawney, Pa., about 80 miles north east of the City of Pittsburgh.

Fans of the groundhog and the celebration go early to Punxsutawney, where they await to see if Phil has seen his shadow or not.

If Phil has seen his shadow, then there will be six more weeks of winter, but if he doesn't see his shadow, then that predicts an early spring.

Groundhog handler Ben Hughes holds up Punxsutawney Phil. Phil did not see his shadow predicting an early spring during festivities Feb. 2, 2007. | Mark Wilson / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The handlers of Phil are known as the Inner Circle and they wear the top hats and black tuxedos during the celebration. The president in the Inner Circle is the one that claims he can speak with the groundhog and declares the proclamation on if Phil saw his shadow or not.

Punxsutwaney isn't the only place where Groundhog Day is celebrated, but it is the most famous location and also where the 1993 film "Groundhog Day" starring Bill Murray takes place.

Groundhog Day started with the tradition of Candlemas coming from Dutch immigrants in the Germanic areas of Europe, with clergy handing out candles on Feb. 2, the halfway point between the winter solsitce and spring equinox, determining how long they believed winter would keep going on for.

Germans then used hedgehogs instead of candles, but when they realized that hedgehogs weren't ubiquitous in the United States they turned to groundhogs instead.

Punxsutawney took the celebration of Groundhog Day to the next level, which lasts days long and includes many different festivities for people to partake in.

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