Struggling Slugger is Key to Pirates Turnaround

The Pittsburgh Pirates are off to a brutal start in June, going 4-9 in the first half of the month and dropping below .500 on the season with a 36-37 record.

While they're still firmly in the playoff race in the National League, sitting two games back of the San Diego Padres for the final Wild Card spot, the Pirates can't afford to keep spiraling.

Though the pitching staff is far more of a concern for Pittsburgh at the moment than its offense, the club has scored three or less runs in each of its last four games while winning just one of those contests.

If the Pirates are going to turn their fortunes around in the near future, they'll need left-handed slugger Ryan O'Hearn to rediscover the same mojo he had towards the beginning of the season before landing on the injured list on May 17 with a right quadriceps strain.

May 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ryan O'Hearn (29) circles the baes on a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Comparing O'Hearn's Numbers in June to Pre-Injury

After signing a two-year deal worth $29 million with Pittsburgh this past offseason, which is the largest contract for a free agent hitter in franchise history, O'Hearn was expected to be a stalwart in the middle of the team's lineup as a power-hitting right fielder/first baseman/designated hitter option.

The 32-year-old more than held up his end of the bargain prior to sustaining his injury, slashing .289/.368/.459 with seven home runs, 29 RBIs and a 129 wRC+.

Since returning on May 31, however, it hasn't been the same story for O'Hearn. In 14 games, he's posted a .649 OPS and -0.2 fWAR while striking out in 35.8 percent of his plate appearances.

During the Pirates' current four-game lull on offense, O'Hearn has gone 3-for-17 with no extra-base hits, no walks and five strikeouts.

May 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ryan O'Hearn (29) runs toward home plate to score a run on an RBI double hit by infielder Spencer Horwitz (not pictured) against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Having O'Hearn Return to Form is Key

Expecting O'Hearn to pick up right where he left off after coming back from his injury was never reasonable.

With how poorly the pitching staff, particularly the bullpen, has performed though, the offense is going to have to pick up most of the slack until Pittsburgh can add reinforcements closer to the trade deadline.

If the Pirates' best path towards stacking up wins for the time being is out-slugging their opponents on a nightly basis, O'Hearn is a key piece of that puzzle next to the likes of Brandon Lowe, Oneil Cruz (when healthy), Spencer Horwitz and Bryan Reynolds, among others.

Should O'Hearn lock back in and find his groove, Pittsburgh has a chance to quickly climb up the standings in the NL.

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