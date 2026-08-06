Pirates vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 6

The Milwaukee Brewers close out their four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday afternoon.

The Pirates won on Monday 4-3, but the Brewers took the last two by a final score of 4-2 in each contest.

The Buccos have now lost seven of their last nine games to fall under .500, while the Brewers have surged to 71-43.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Brewers on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Pirates vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates +1.5 (-198)

Brewers -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline

Pirates +116

Brewers -124

Total

7.5 (Over -110/Under -109)

Pirates vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (11-4, 3.96 ERA)

Brewers: Dustin May (5-7, 4.38 ERA)

Braxton Ashcraft bounced back nicely in his last start, allowing one run on two hits with one walk in five innings against the Reds. He had allowed 17 runs (16 earned) in 14 innings across his previous three outings.

Dustin May makes his Brewers debut against a familiar NL Central opponent. He’s allowed just one run in 11 innings over his last two starts, and has yielded six runs in 11.1 innings against Pittsburgh this year.

Pirates vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 6

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): SNP, BREW

Pirates record: 57-59

Brewers record: 71-43

Pirates vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Dustin May UNDER 17.5 Outs (-126)

The Brewers might keep a close eye on May in his first start with Milwaukee this afternoon.

He’s pitched fewer than six innings in six of his last seven starts, only getting to 18 outs two outings ago against the Reds.

Pirates vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

The UNDER has cashed in all three games so far in this series, and I don’t see that changing this afternoon.

Neither of these offenses really has explosive potential, and both pitchers should be able to manage well enough on the mound.

The Pirates have gone UNDER in six of their last eight games, with Milwaukee cashing the UNDER in six straight contests. In total, six of nine meetings this season have gone UNDER the total as well.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-109)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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