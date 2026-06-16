Pirates Must Rethink Carmen Mlodzinski

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of their best pitchers back in the bullpen in right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski, but haven't gotten the most out of him since doing so.

Mlodzinski spent the first two months of the 2026 season as a starting pitcher, before Jared Jones returned from his long-term absence rehabbing from internal brace surgery, which put him back in the rotation and Mlodzinski into the bullpen.

The Pirates have utilized Mlodzinski in a bulk relief role following Jones, who is still restricted in his outings' length following the injury.

It's an understandable decision from the Pirates, but one that doesn't get the most of Mlodzinski and what he can bring out from the bullpen.

Why This Strategy Isn't Working Out as Well As-Intended

The first time the Pirates used Jones and Mlodzinski together it worked out great in the 5-1 win over the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on June 4.

Jones threw five scoreless innings and Mlodzinski gave up one run over four innings, providing a break for the bullpen and showing the best of both pitchers on that night.

Jun 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) reacts after the final out of the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

It didn't work so well in the 9-8 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, as Jones threw four innings, giving up two runs, and Mlodzinski throwing 3.2 innings, but giving up a grand slam in the process, which had the Pirates down 6-1 before their impressive comeback.

The duo also struggled in the 11-2 loss to the Athletics in the series opener at Sutter Health Park on June 15.

Jones gave up eight hits, two home runs and give earned runs over four innings, then Mlodzinski allowed seven hits and six runs (only one earned) over the next three innings.

Mlodzinski should've gotten out of the seventh inning, but an error from Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe prolonged it, with the Athletics getting four more hits and a three-run home run as well.

Both pitchers threw 75 pitches, which limits Mlodzinski and his potential usage going forward for the Pirates.

The Pirates had a 2-1 deficit vs. the Miami Marlins in the series finale at PNC Park on June 14, their prior game, but turned to rookie right-handed pitcher Brandan Bidois, who gave up two runs in the 4-2 defeat.

Mlodzinski would've been a perfect pitcher for that role, but since he was already slotted into the "piggy back" role behind Jones, the Pirates wouldn't have used him.

He has been fantastic out of the bullpen in shorter stints in his MLB career and the Pirates need any pitcher that can provide quality innings, which Mlodzinski could do more often than just every time that Jones starts.

Will Pirates Actually Have Mlodzinski in a Different Role?

The Pirates are giving Mlodzinski a role he wants in the bullpen, still throwing longer outings, while not starting.

Him working behind Jones puts him in this role, as the Pirates stay careful with their starter and his health going forward.

Jun 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (17) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Mlodzinski also takes on a great deal of innings that would require multiple Pirates bullpen arms , thereby lessening the effectiveness/stamina of the relief pitchers over the course of a season or just a roadtrip.

The Pirates may not have Mlodzinski always follow Jones, but they will need relief pitchers to take on those innings if he doesn't, which is something manager Don Kelly is considering.

“I don’t think that’s what we’re saying though. Carmen only went three innings tonight, as we sit here, right now, I would not anticipate Carmen being slotted in definitely behind Jared next time,” Kelly said.

Mlodzinski described his outing vs. the Athletics as. "a weird game", and was still confident the Pirates could comeback when he came in, even trailing for runs.

He still wants a bulk relief role and sees himself excelling in that role, but knows that he can perform in shorter outings too.

“I think there’s an adjustment to anything you’re going to be asked of as a player," Mlodzinski said. "I’ve done stuff like that before. I think I can be pretty good in length as well. I think there’s obviously going to have to be some creativity, obviously with using somebody in three, four innings, potentially five innings out of the bullpen, especially when you’re hoping to keep the game close and essentially keep some leverage spots in use for the guy in line.

“So I think it’s going to take a little bit of time and some creativity, but I definitely I think I can be successful in a role of staying in length and give us a chance to win that way for sure.”

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