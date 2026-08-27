Takeaways: Pirates Star is Back

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates were close to completing an incredible road series, but fell just short of their ultimate goal.

The Pirates took two of three games against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park for their final West Coast road trip of 2026.

Pittsburgh took the first two games, winning 3-2 in 12 innings in the series opener on Aug. 24 and 1-0 in the next game on Aug. 25, but then suffered a 3-0 defeat in the series finale on Aug. 26.

The Pirates are now 65-70 and still 7.5 games back in the National League Wild Card race with 27 games left.

Pirates Don't Come Through With RISP

Pittsburgh has prided itself in its offense this season, which has still had some success despite a drop-off in the second half .

The Pirates were terrible with runners in scoring position against the Padres, going 2-for-30 at the plate and leaving 28 men on base.

The Pirates were terrible in the series opener, 1-for-15, with the sole hit coming from designated hitter Nick Gonzales in the 12th inning for the go-ahead RBI-single.

Aug 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Nick Gonzales (3) hits an RBI single during the 12th inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzales' single overshadowed the numerous chances the Pirates missed, including 0-for-7 in extra innings.

The Pirates easily could've gotten the sweep with a win in the series finale, as they loaded the bases in the fourth inning and seventh inning, plus had two runners on in the sixth inning and eighth inning, but had just one hit, which was from pinch-hitter Jared Triolo, loading the bases in the seventh inning.

Pittsburgh also needs to win almost every game if they want a realistic chance of making the postseason and

Pirates manager Don Kelly was disappointed with the lack of success with RISP, wanting a better approach from his players and to hit balls a bit harder, even with some unlucky plays, such as the defensive excellence from Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth.

“It’s been frustrating, and I wish that there was a magic pill and wand that we could wave and have the guys get the hits and there’s nobody that wants to get the hits more than the players do and we have to be better in the approach and better in those moments," Kelly said to SportsNet Pittsburgh postgame.

"Yes there is pressure and that's what you play for is those moments to be in them and be able to step up and find a way to get that done."

Starting Pitching Dazzles vs. Padres

The Pirates didn't get the performances they wanted from their starting pitching when they suffered a series sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Aug. 21 through the 23.

Pittsburgh did get much better outings from their rotation against San Diego, giving up just two earned runs over 17.2 innings.

Aug 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Braxton Ashcraft almost had six scoreless innings in the series opener, before he dealt with a bizarre balk call that scored a run, but that was the only one he allowed.

Paul Skenes bounced back for his best start in three months , throwing six scoreless innings while issuing no walks in the second game.

Bubba Chandler had a solid outing as well, 5.2 innings with two runs allowed, one earned, and was an out away from a quality start.

The Pirates took advantage of one of the weaker lineups in baseball in the Padres, but being able to pitch as well as they did was a big boost for them.

It also complemented a strong showing from the bullpen , who threw 10.2 scoreless innings before an RBI-double from Cronenworth in the series finale.

The Pirates need great pitching the rest of the way and this series was a good start for them doing that.

Oneil Cruz is the Pirates Star

The Pirates didn't get much offense in this series vs. the Padres, but center fielder Oneil Cruz delivered in the best way possible.

Cruz hit the go-ahead, solo home run in the top of the ninth inning in the 1-0 win over the Padres in the second game of the series, changing the Pirates' fortunes with just one swing of the bat.

Aug 25, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits a solo home run during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That home run came off of none other than Padres All-Star closer Mason Miller and on a 98.2 mph changeup down and inside, that Cruz turned on and sent out for an almost line drive home run.

Cruz had no hits in his 12 at-bats prior to that home run, but took his chance and came up with one of his most impressive home runs he's ever hit.

That type of power can come in almost any plate appearance for Cruz, making him so valuable to the Pirates in 2027 and for their future as well.

Cruz also showed off his arm, which saw the Pirates move him from shortstop to center field about two years ago.

He threw out Cronenworth on a single from third baseman Manny Machado, getting to the ball quickly and then throwing it with a spin that got it right to Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. to make the tag perfectly.

And that's why you don't run on Oneil Cruz.



What a throw pic.twitter.com/TU9T6OH0ZK — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) August 26, 2026

For a player that Pirates fans wanted to get rid of after an awful showing on Opening Day in center field, Cruz has shown great strides throughout 2026.

He's been excellent against left-handed pitching, after struggling massively in 2025, hit better overall, maintained his top speed, while also improving in center field and becoming the leader of the outfield.

Cruz missed a little more than two months with his left hand fracture and the Pirates can only wonder how much better off they would be if he was healthy throughout 2026 .

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