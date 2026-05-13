Paul Skenes Made Impressive Pirates History in 10-Strikeout Performance

Paul Skenes was roughed up on the mound in his 2026 debut, but since then he’s been nothing short of lights out.

The Pirates ace turned in another world class performance on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh’s 3–1 win over the Rockies. He struck out 10 batters across eight scoreless innings and surrendered just two hits and no walks.

Skenes made franchise history in the win, too, becoming the first Pirates pitcher since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893, 133 years ago, to throw 40 strikeouts without allowing a walk, per ESPN Insights. The last time Skenes walked a batter was on April 13 during an outing against the Nationals. He’s since made five starts without walking a single batter. In four of those five starts, Skenes didn’t give up a run, either.

The reigning NL Cy Young is still a bit off of the MLB record for most strikeouts between walks, which is held by Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. In 2021, Cole struck out 61 batters without walking one, breaking the record of 58 that had been set earlier that season by Corbin Burnes.

Skenes took a no-hitter into the seventh inning on Tuesday before Rockies outfielder Mickey Moniak hit a single to break it up. Since his first start of the season, when he was chased after just 2/3 of an inning against the Mets and left the game with a 67.50 ERA, the right-hander has been dominant on the mound. In his next eight starts, Skenes surrendered a total of just six earned runs, lowering his ERA to 1.98, and has recorded no less than five strikeouts in each game.

Since debuting in MLB in 2024, Skenes has been effective at avoiding giving up the free pass. He had a 2.0 BB/9 as a rookie and 2.2 in ‘25. This year, that figure has dropped to 1.26, the best mark in MLB. His 0.714 WHIP also leads the majors.

Skenes’s next opportunity on the mound will come on Sunday, May 17 against the Phillies.

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