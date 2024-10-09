Former Pirates All-Star Begins College Coaching Career
Former Pittsburgh Pirates closer Mark Melancon is entering the college coaching ranks.
The San Diego State Aztecs announced that they have hired Melancon as a pitching development coordinator. Former Washington Nationals starting pitcher and World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg played at San Diego State before being taken with the No. 1 overall pick in 2009. San Diego State is also the alma mater of San Diego Padres legend and MLB Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn.
“It’s exciting to be part of a staff that has great experience and a clear vision on what needs to happen to be successful at the highest level,” Melancon told the Aztec's team site. “I’m eager to help these players compete for a national championship and hopefully move on to the next level.”
Melancon played 14 seasons in the big leagues, though, he enjoyed his most success with the Pirates. He also played for the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Pirates landed Melancon in a trade with the Red Sox in 2012 and he enjoyed immediate success in Pittsburgh, making the All-Star team for the first time in his career and finished the 2013 season with a 3-2 record, 1.39 ERA and 16 saves. Melancon also had a strong season in 2014, going 3-5 with a 1.90 ERA and 33 saves in his first full season as the Pirates' closer.
The veteran right-handed reliever had the best season of his career in 2015, leading all of baseball with 51 saves and going 3-2 with a 2.23 ERA en route to the second All-Star appearance of his career and earning votes for the National League Cy Young Award. He also earned the Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year Award, which goes to the best relief pitcher in the National League.
Melancon was 37-40 in his career with a 2.94 ERA and 262 saves.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates