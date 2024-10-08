Pirates Offense Among Biggest Questions in Free Agency
No need for the Pittsburgh Pirates is more glaring than their need to improve the offense this offseason.
How the Pirates go about improving at the plate is among the biggest questions the franchise faces. Bleacher Report broke down the toughest decision each franchise faces in free agency and for the Pirates, listed their approach to improving the offense.
"That the Pirates need more offense isn't quite a tale as old as time, but it's pretty close," Bleacher Report writes. "They haven't ranked higher than 10th in the National League in scoring since 2017."
Outside of outfielders Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz, there are question marks throughout the Pirates' lineup heading into next season. How will Ke'Bryan Hayes look next year after missing a lot of the 2024 season due to a back injury? Can Joey Bart continue his success from last season? Will Endy Rodrìguez return and hit to the level his did in the minor leagues?
Pittsburgh ranked in the bottom 10 in nearly every major category at the plate, including runs scored, home runs and OPS. While it's clear where the Pirates need to improve, their path toward addressing the urgent need for more offense is murky at best given the franchise's history of not spending in free agency.
"Because they've spent less in free agency than any other team since 1991, there is the question of whether owner Bob Nutting will put up the money for upgrades," Bleacher Report wrote. "Still, Bucs fans can hope there will at least be enough for, say, a Max Kepler or a Jesse Winker."
The Pirates have a budding pitching staff led by Paul Skenes and Jared Jones. The pair of rookie right-handers has a chance to be among the league's best for years to come if they can continue their success from their first season in the big leagues.
None of that will matter, though, if the Pirates can't add more impact bats around Cruz and Reynolds.
