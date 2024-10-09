Pirates Prospect Makes Immediate Impact in Arizona Fall League
If the Pittsburgh Pirates are going to get a boost at the plate next season, the odds are it'll come from within their farm system.
One of the players who are best positioned to make an impact is middle infielder Termarr Johnson. Johnson got off to a strong start in the Arizona Fall League, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the Scottsdale Scorpions' 9-8 win over the Salt River Rats.
With a 1-2 count in the top of the first inning, Johnson turned around a breaking ball for a no-doubter 398 feet to right field to lead off the game with a home run.
One inning later, Johnson found himself down in the count again but hit a two-out single the other way to drive in his second run of the game and give the Scorpions a 2-0 lead.
The Pirates' No. 3 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline exited the game in the top of the eighth inning due to a lower-body injury he suffered on a swing and a miss with a 1-1 count. Johnson was assisted off the field, but MLB Pipeline's Kelsie Heneghan reported that it was a leg cramp and he was OK.
Johnson's strong start in the Arizona Fall League is a promising sign for the Pirates. Johnson, 20, played 124 games at High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona, batting .237 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs. He also stole 22 bases, had a .367 on-base percentage and .753 OPS.
MLB Pipeline projects the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft to reach the big leagues at some point in 2025.
If the Pirates are going to turn things around next season, they'll need a lot more from an offense that ranked in the bottom 10 in nearly every major category. With Johnson only playing 14 games at Double-A last season, it's more than likely he'll begin next season in the minor leagues.
Regardless, Johnson's start is a good sign for a Pirates team that needs more juice at the plate in 2025.
