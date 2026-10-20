Why Some Brewers Fans Are Upset With Team’s Unique ‘Timeless Tickets’ Before World Series

The Brewers will do something Friday night for the first time since 1982—host a World Series game. And while ticket prices are understandably in high demand and being sold for huge amounts of money, some thoughtful fans who planned for this over a decade ago are going to be able to attend a game while not completely breaking the bank.

But that doesn’t mean all of them are happy about the situation.

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Back in 2015 the Brewers sold 1,000 “Timeless Tickets” in a special promotion that would allow fans who bought those bronzed tickets to attend any game they wanted to in the future, including World Series games. The problem with them now, however, is that fans thought they would be getting better seats to the game than what have been offered.

What the fans get with their Timeless Ticket

Some fans who bought the Timeless Tickets thought they would be getting the chance to have really good seats. Instead, for the World Series games, they have been able to get one seat in the upper deck with the option of buying three more tickets at $1,000 each.

According to TMJ4 News in Milwaukee, the Brewers said in writing at the time of the sale in 2015 that the tickets “may be redeemed for the best available seat locations, subject to ticket availability at the time of redemption."

And that’s why some fans are not happy about being offered seats in the terrace level.

“When you promise somebody the best seat available, and you give them pretty much the worst seats that you have in the whole stadium, I would say, no. They're not honoring it," Brewers fan Kyle Deaton told TMJ4 News.

Deaton added that when he talked to someone in the Brewers ticket office he was told that there were better seats available but those were not available for the Timeless Ticket holders.

"This has to be a mistake. It's terrace level; that's level four,” Deaton said of his conversation with the ticket office. “That's not the best available seat. And she said, yeah, I'm not going to argue that there's better seats available. This is what's being allocated to the Timeless Ticket holders.”

Kyle Deaton and his brother, Kevin, have opted to not buy the tickets and will watch from home.

Two Kenosha brothers who paid $1,000 each for a Milwaukee Brewers "Timeless Ticket" more than a decade ago say the team isn't fully honoring the promise that came with it — the chance to sit in the best available seats for a game as big as the World Series.



More at the link in o pic.twitter.com/u7RpUnhmy2 — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) October 20, 2026

“We’re actively looking at the sites, and it's kind of remarkable to watch the pricing go up and the kind of the mania, but 10 years ago or 11 years ago I was like I won't have to deal with that,” Kevin Deaton said. “I wasn’t envisioning, hey, we’re going to get front row. But certainly first ten rows. Which is why I refused. Out of principle, I’m not even going to go.”

How much are tickets to Game 1 of the World Series going for? A lot!

While some fans might upset about only being offered seats at the top of American Family Field, they should be happy that the don’t have to pay what other tickets are going for, because the prices are only going up.

A quick look at the secondary market shows the cheapest tickets reaching almost $3,000 apiece.

Tickets to get into Game 1 of the World Series in Milwaukee are higher than the entry price for Super Bowl LX.



World Series Game 1: $2,809

Super Bowl LX: $2,600 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 20, 2026

A quick internet search shows that lower level seats to the 1982 World Series at old County Stadium in Milwaukee had a face-value price of just $18.

My, how times have changed.

The Brewers will host the first two games this weekend and then would also host the final two games if the series goes that long. You’d have to imagine tickets to Games 6 or 7 would reach some ridiculous levels.