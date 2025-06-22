Rafael Devers Had a Lot of Fun Doing Live Postgame Interview After Win Over Red Sox
In storybook fashion, new San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers hit his first home run as a Giant while going up against his former team, the Boston Red Sox, for the first time. Less than one week after the Red Sox traded Devers to the Giants, Devers notched a home run and helped the Giants earn a 3-2 victory.
Following the win, Devers did a postgame interview for the Giants with NBC Sports Bay Area, answering questions on the broadcast as Willy Adames surprised him with a Gatorade shower. The surprise shower had Devers smiling as he continued with his interview.
This was especially notable because recently, when Devers was on the Red Sox, the team was frustrated that Devers often wouldn't do postgame interviews with NESN, per Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe.
Though Devers was playing great baseball for the Red Sox before they traded him, there were a series of issues that led to Boston shipping away a franchise star—including him often not taking part in those postgame interviews.
The tensions began when the Red Sox acquired third baseman Alex Bregman during the offseason, and decided to have Bregman play third base over Devers. Devers was displeased with the decision, but ultimately agreed to be the team's designated hitter by the time the season started. After Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury during the season, the Red Sox asked Devers to play at first base, but he refused and remained a designated hitter.
The Red Sox traded Devers because they didn't think he lived up to the responsibilities of his contract and status with the franchise—from not being willing to play first base, not taking on a stronger leadership role, to often not partaking in interviews.
Since Devers joined the Giants though, he said that he would play whatever position the team wanted him to play, and has already done a postgame interview. He is currently playing as the designated hitter, but is training to try playing first base for the Giants. He seems to have changed his tune on multiple factors that caused issues between him and the Red Sox.
Ultimately though, it appears Devers primarily wasn't a fan of how the Red Sox approached those issues, especially when they tried getting him to play first base in the middle of the season. It's been less than a week since Devers joined the Giants, but he appears to be getting off to a much smoother start with his new team.