Rangers at Royals: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers carry a four-game winning streak into Friday's matchup with the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium.

Texas Rangers (4-1-1) at Kansas City Royals (5-0-1)

Friday, March 25, 2021
1:05 PM MST (3:05 PM CST)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (0-1, 9.00 ERA)
vs
KC: RHP Carlos Hernández (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Kansas City Royals
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: MLB.com

The Kansas City television broadcast will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest Extra.

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 3B Brad Miller
  2. LF Nick Solak
  3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  4. C Jonah Heim
  5. CF Eli White
  6. RF Zach Reks
  7. DH Joe McCarthy
  8. 2B Ezequiel Duran
  9. SS Charlie Culberson

The Rangers have scored 48 runs throughout their four-game winning streak.

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. CF Michael A. Taylor
  2. 3B Bobby Witt Jr.
  3. RF Ryan O'Hearn
  4. 1B Hunter Dozier
  5. DH Nick Pratto
  6. LF Edward Olivares
  7. 2B Clay Dungan
  8. C Cam Gallagher
  9. SS Maikel Garcia

Rangers Injury Update

  • RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Both are expected to return in mid-to-late June, with Leclerc slightly ahead of Hernández, who's already been put on the 60-day Injured List.
  • 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) is in his baseball rehab training, and is a few days away from full-speed baseball activity.
  • OF Eli White (elbow surgery) is making his first appearance in the outfield this spring after going through a throwing program that followed surgery on his right elbow last season. 
  • C Sam Huff, LHP John King and OF Steele Walker are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch.
  • INF Josh Smith was scratched prior Saturday's game against Milwaukee with ankle soreness, but has made two Cactus League appearances since then.

