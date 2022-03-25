Rangers at Royals: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
Texas Rangers (4-1-1) at Kansas City Royals (5-0-1)
Friday, March 25, 2021
1:05 PM MST (3:05 PM CST)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ
Probables:
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (0-1, 9.00 ERA)
vs
KC: RHP Carlos Hernández (0-0, -.-- ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Kansas City Royals
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: MLB.com
The Kansas City television broadcast will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest Extra.
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 3B Brad Miller
- LF Nick Solak
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- C Jonah Heim
- CF Eli White
- RF Zach Reks
- DH Joe McCarthy
- 2B Ezequiel Duran
- SS Charlie Culberson
The Rangers have scored 48 runs throughout their four-game winning streak.
Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup
- CF Michael A. Taylor
- 3B Bobby Witt Jr.
- RF Ryan O'Hearn
- 1B Hunter Dozier
- DH Nick Pratto
- LF Edward Olivares
- 2B Clay Dungan
- C Cam Gallagher
- SS Maikel Garcia
Rangers Injury Update
- RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Both are expected to return in mid-to-late June, with Leclerc slightly ahead of Hernández, who's already been put on the 60-day Injured List.
- 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) is in his baseball rehab training, and is a few days away from full-speed baseball activity.
- OF Eli White (elbow surgery) is making his first appearance in the outfield this spring after going through a throwing program that followed surgery on his right elbow last season.
- C Sam Huff, LHP John King and OF Steele Walker are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch.
- INF Josh Smith was scratched prior Saturday's game against Milwaukee with ankle soreness, but has made two Cactus League appearances since then.