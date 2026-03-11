Pivotal Day Coming for Injured Rangers Infielder and Spring Training Return

On Wednesday, the Texas Rangers will rest. On Thursday, the Texas Rangers will play again.

They’re hoping their injured third baseman will be with them.

Josh Jung, who has been out since the beginning of March with a Grade 1 adductor strain, could be in the lineup for Thursday’s game with the Athletics in Surprise, Ariz., per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required). He reported that Jung ran bases on Tuesday, as the Rangers hosted the Chicago Cubs.

When Jung’s injury was revealed, manager Skip Schumaker said that he expected Jung to be out at least 10 days but was optimistic he would be ready for opening day.

Should Jung play on Thursday, he will play his first game since Feb. 24.

Keeping Josh Jung Healthy

Texas Rangers infielder Josh Jung. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The Rangers have fewer opportunities to marry caution with preparation. Starting with Thursday’s game, Texas will have nine game days left in Surprise, which includes a split squad game on Saturday. After the finale in Arizona on March 21, the Rangers have an off day to fly back to Arlington before hosting the Kansas City Royals for two exhibition games at Globe Life Field on March 23-24.

From there, Texas gets on a plane and flies for Philadelphia to face the Phillies on opening day on March 26 at Citizens Bank Park.

Injuries have been an issue with Jung his entire career, though last season he dealt with neck spasms to start the season but didn’t have any other physical issues after that. He was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock for a few weeks to work on his plate approach, which improved. He slashed .251/.294/.390 with 14 home runs and 61 RBI but batted .271 after the demotion.

Schumaker said he’s liked what he’s seen from Jung this spring, especially his approach at the plate. The third baseman was making some of the best contact in spring training before he had to be shut down. The former first-round pick out of Texas Tech has a career slash of .255/.298/.426 with 49 home runs and 161 RBI.

He’s one of several players Texas is hoping to see a turnaround from offensively, a season after the Rangers had one of the worst slash lines in baseball. Dealing second baseman Marcus Semien for New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was seen as a move to improve those numbers. But Texas also needs Jung, along with outfielder Evan Carter and first baseman Jack Burger to have bounce-back seasons if Texas expects to contend for the AL West title.