Rangers at White Sox Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, More Roster Cuts
Texas Rangers (6-4-1) at Chicago White Sox (6-6)
Wednesday, March 30, 2021
1:05 PM MST (3:05 PM CST)
Camelback Ranch | Glendale, AZ
Probables:
TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
CWS: RHP Dylan Cease (0-1, 3.00 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
Radio: MLB.com
Chicago White Sox
TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Radio: WMVP
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- CF Adolis García
- DH Willie Calhoun
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
- 1B Matt Carpenter
- RF Jake Marisnick
- LF Joe McCarthy
- C Jose Trevino
Martín Pérez
Marcus Semien (left), Corey Seager (right)
Matt Carpenter
Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup
- SS Tim Anderson
- CF Luis Robert
- 1B José Abreu
- C Yasmani Grandal
- LF Eloy Jiménez
- 3B Yoán Moncada
- DH Leury García
- 2B Josh Harrison
- RF Adam Engel
Rangers Roster Moves
- INF Yonny Hernandez optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.
- RHP Justin Anderson, RHP Dan Winkler, C Meibrys Viloria assigned to minor league camp.
Rangers have 39 players on the active spring training roster. The number must be reduced to 28 by Opening Day.
Rangers Injury Update
- RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Hernández is expected to return in mid-June, with Leclerc trending toward a return in late May. While Hernández is already on the 60-day Injured List, the club does not currently have the same plan for Leclerc.
- 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) should be able to play for Triple-A Round Rock in the coming days.
- INF Justin Foscue is still recovering from a back strain.
- OF Steele Walker is in concussion protocol after taking a ball to the head.
- C Sam Huff and LHP John King are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch. King will likely be kept in the bullpen this season with little-to-no consideration for a spot in the starting rotation.