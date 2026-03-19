Rangers Post Complete Television Schedule with National, Local Games, Networks

The Texas Rangers’ 2026 broadcast schedule is finalized, with nearly all of their 162 games set for broadcast, beginning with opening day on March 26 at Philadelphia.

Most games will be broadcast on Rangers Sports Network, which is entering its second season as the franchise’s home-owned solution to game broadcast. Many Friday games will be broadcast over-the-air in the DFW area on CW33. The remaining games will be broadcast on national network partners of Major League Baseball.

Rangers Sports Network posted the full broadcast schedule on Wednesday. Fans can find how to watch Rangers games here.

Rangers 2026 Broadcast Schedule

2026 Broadcast Schedule is here 🗓️



Visit https://t.co/cpMwScgYIk to learn how to watch. pic.twitter.com/NQA6DgqoBq — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) March 18, 2026

The opening day game with Philadelphia will be broadcast on RSN, along with all six games of the season-opening road trip. The first non-RSN game is set for April 10 when the Rangers are in Los Angeles to face the Dodgers.

Other CW33 designated games include:

April 24 vs. Athletics

May 8 vs. Chicago Cubs

May 15 at Houston

May 22 at Los Angeles Angels

May 29 vs. Kansas City

June 12 at Boston

June 26 at Toronto

July 10 vs. Houston

July 17 at Atlanta

July 24 vs. Seattle

July 31 at Houston

Aug. 7 vs. Baltimore

Aug. 14 at Athletics

Aug. 21 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Games set for broadcast on Fox include:

April 18 at Seattle

May 2 at Detroit

June 6 vs. Cleveland

July 25 vs. Seattle

Aug. 8 vs. Baltimore

Aug. 29 at Milwaukee

Sept. 3 vs. Tampa Bay (also on RSN)

Game set for broadcast on Apple+ include:

June 5 vs. Cleveland

Games set for broadcast on NBC/Peacock include:

May 3 at Detroit (Peacock)

May 24 at Los Angeles Angels (Peacock)

June 14 at Boston (NBC/Peacock)

July 5 vs. Detroit (Peacock)

All game times and networks are subject to change.

The Rangers have released their full list of announcers for television and radio games for the 2026 season. Notably, sideline reporter Emily Jones is not a part of the crew this season. The longtime field reporter had reduced her schedule in recent seasons and is moving to a new organizational role with Texas. Laura Stickells enters her second season as the primary field reporter.

Dave Raymond remains the television play-by-play voice with Mike Bacsik and David Murphy serving as analysts. Jared Sandler is back to host pre-game and post-game for television for the second season with Elvis Andrus, Nick Hundley and Brad Miller expected to join him at the desk. Sandler will also work radio play-by-play alongside long-time Rangers voice Eric Nadel and Matt Hicks. Eleno Ornelas and Jose Guzman will handle Spanish-language radio duties.

English‑language game broadcasts on 105.3 The FAN (KRLD‑FM). Spanish‑language broadcasts on Univision Deportes Radio (KFLC 1270 AM).