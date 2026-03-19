Rangers Post Complete Television Schedule with National, Local Games, Networks
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The Texas Rangers’ 2026 broadcast schedule is finalized, with nearly all of their 162 games set for broadcast, beginning with opening day on March 26 at Philadelphia.
Most games will be broadcast on Rangers Sports Network, which is entering its second season as the franchise’s home-owned solution to game broadcast. Many Friday games will be broadcast over-the-air in the DFW area on CW33. The remaining games will be broadcast on national network partners of Major League Baseball.
Rangers Sports Network posted the full broadcast schedule on Wednesday. Fans can find how to watch Rangers games here.
Rangers 2026 Broadcast Schedule
The opening day game with Philadelphia will be broadcast on RSN, along with all six games of the season-opening road trip. The first non-RSN game is set for April 10 when the Rangers are in Los Angeles to face the Dodgers.
Other CW33 designated games include:
April 24 vs. Athletics
May 8 vs. Chicago Cubs
May 15 at Houston
May 22 at Los Angeles Angels
May 29 vs. Kansas City
June 12 at Boston
June 26 at Toronto
July 10 vs. Houston
July 17 at Atlanta
July 24 vs. Seattle
July 31 at Houston
Aug. 7 vs. Baltimore
Aug. 14 at Athletics
Aug. 21 vs. Los Angeles Angels
Games set for broadcast on Fox include:
April 18 at Seattle
May 2 at Detroit
June 6 vs. Cleveland
July 25 vs. Seattle
Aug. 8 vs. Baltimore
Aug. 29 at Milwaukee
Sept. 3 vs. Tampa Bay (also on RSN)
Game set for broadcast on Apple+ include:
June 5 vs. Cleveland
Games set for broadcast on NBC/Peacock include:
May 3 at Detroit (Peacock)
May 24 at Los Angeles Angels (Peacock)
June 14 at Boston (NBC/Peacock)
July 5 vs. Detroit (Peacock)
All game times and networks are subject to change.
The Rangers have released their full list of announcers for television and radio games for the 2026 season. Notably, sideline reporter Emily Jones is not a part of the crew this season. The longtime field reporter had reduced her schedule in recent seasons and is moving to a new organizational role with Texas. Laura Stickells enters her second season as the primary field reporter.
Dave Raymond remains the television play-by-play voice with Mike Bacsik and David Murphy serving as analysts. Jared Sandler is back to host pre-game and post-game for television for the second season with Elvis Andrus, Nick Hundley and Brad Miller expected to join him at the desk. Sandler will also work radio play-by-play alongside long-time Rangers voice Eric Nadel and Matt Hicks. Eleno Ornelas and Jose Guzman will handle Spanish-language radio duties.
English‑language game broadcasts on 105.3 The FAN (KRLD‑FM). Spanish‑language broadcasts on Univision Deportes Radio (KFLC 1270 AM).
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Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow postinspostcard