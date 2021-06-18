Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search
Rangers vs Twins: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Rangers vs Twins: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers kick off a 10-game homestand on Friday night as they host the Minnesota Twins.
Author:
Publish date:

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers kick off a 10-game homestand on Friday night as they host the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota Twins (27-41) at Texas Rangers (25-43)

Friday, June 18, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables:
MIN: RHP José Berríos (7-2, 3.49 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-7, 5.48 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Minnesota Twins
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: WCCO, Audacy, The Wolf, TIBN

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. 1B Nate Lowe
  3. CF Adolis García
  4. RF Joey Gallo
  5. 2B Nick Solak
  6. DH Willie Calhoun
  7. LF Eli White
  8. 3B Brock Holt
  9. C Jose Trevino

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Luis Arraez
  2. SS Jorge Polanco
  3. LF Trevor Larnach
  4. DH Nelson Cruz
  5. RF Max Kepler
  6. C Ryan Jeffers
  7. 1B Alex Kirilloff
  8. CF Nick Gordon
  9. 3B Willians Astudillo

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • David Dahl (left rib cage contusion): Took part in batting practice, and says the back is feeling 100 percent. Dahl should be going on a rehab assignment this weekend to get some games in before returning to the big league club.

60-Day Injured List

  • Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara will have a follow-up visit this month with no throwing in the interim.
  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood will not throw for two weeks, and then begin an extensive throwing program. He is expected to be out at least two months.

Rangers Minor League Injuries

  • Evan Carter (Low-A Down East): Just recently went on the Injured List with lower-back stiffness.
  • Justin Foscue (High-A Hickory): What was initially thought to be only a few days, Foscue is still dealing with a rib contusion.
  • Joe Palumbo (Triple-A Round Rock): Working his way back from a back strain.
  • Tyler Phillips (Double-A Frisco): Phillips was shut down for a week and will rehab toward return.
  • Alex Speas (Double-A Frisco): Diagnosed with right elbow inflammation…no throwing for at least another week, then will be re-evaluated.
  • Davis Wendzel (Double-A Frisco): Sustained a fracture of hamate bone in left wrist on May 25. His prognosis is about 6 weeks.

More on SI's Inside The Rangers:

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Mar 24, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A general view of the exterior of Wrigley Field. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers History Today: First Visit To Wrigley Field

Jun 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers mascot Captain and the Rangerettes stand during the playing of the national anthem in the seventh inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Twins: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Vaccinate at the Plate
News

Rangers To Host COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive On Monday At Globe Life Field

Sep 29, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Former Texas Rangers catcher Ivan Rodriguez waves to the crowd after the game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees in the final home game at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
News

Rangers History Today: A Triple Play, Pudge's Record, And A Heartbreaking Loss

May 23, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dennis Santana (77) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park.
News

Rangers Acquire Dennis Santana From Dodgers, DFA Hyeon-jong Yang

Jun 16, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA;Texas Rangers shortstop Eli White (41) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park.
Game Day

'As Strong As They Come', Eli White Hits First Two Career Homers As Rangers Fall To Astros

USATSI_13292161_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: Michael Young Becomes All-Time Hits Leader

Jun 4, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Ian Kennedy (31) throws in during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, Ian Kennedy Activated From IL

May 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with manager Chris Woodward (8) after hitting a walk-off three run home run during the tenth inning to defeat the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Seeking Level Playing Field As MLB Cracks Down On 'Sticky Stuff'