Danny Jansen, Rangers Give Each Other Mutual Stability Entering 2026

As it turns out the Texas Rangers have pursued Danny Jansen in the past via trade but failed to close the deal.

By signing Jansen last month, the Rangers finally closed the deal on a player they coveted. By offering him a two-year deal with a mutual option, they gave the highly sought-after catcher something he hasn’t had in two years — some stability.

The Rangers will compensate him nicely for two seasons, a $14.5 million deal with incentives that can push it to $15.5 million. As it turns out, it didn’t much convincing to get Jansen to come to Texas. He’s visited Globe Life Field several times and has been impressed with the park as a visiting player, he told reporters recently.

Danny Jansen on Coming to Texas

Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Jansen has been on a roller-coaster the past couple of years. He started 2024 with his original team, the Toronto Blue Jays, but was traded to the Boston Red Sox for their playoff run. Boston passed on keeping him in the offseason, so he signed with the Tampa Bay Rays. But again he was sought-after at the deadline and dealt to the Milwaukee Brewers, who used him as a back-up during their run to the National League Championship Series.

Texas will be his fifth team in three seasons. He’s looking forward to being in one place for more than six months.

“Obviously, [changing teams so much] had its challenges,” Jansen said during a December interview with Rangers media, including MLB.com. “Going somewhere new, especially as a catcher, is difficult. But I think having gone through that, going to a new team, and having to learn guys when I was traded right away and really fast, it's going to help me along the way. It's definitely an exciting feeling to be settled in a little bit as well.”

Texas figures to go with a catching tandem again in 2026. The Rangers used Kyle Higashioka and Jonah Heim evenly last season. But Higashioka proved to be the better offensive fit. Texas non-tendered Heim in November and he has yet to find a taker in free agency.

Higashioka is coming off a 2025 in which he slashed .241/.291/.403 with 11 home runs and 47 RBI. Jansen’s best offensive season was in 2022 with Toronto when he slashed .260/.339/.516 with 15 home runs and 44 RBI. He played 72 games that season.

Signing Jansen to two years gives the Rangers some security. Higashioka is in the final year of his deal and is a free agent after the season. Texas is banking that their first-round pick from 2024, Malcolm Moore, will take a big leap and be a factor in 2027. Texas also snagged Willie MacIver from the Athletics as depth, though he’s only played in 33 MLB games.

For 2026, it’s Higashioka and Jansen behind the dish and the Rangers are happy to have the security.

