Rangers vs Diamondbacks: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to build off their first win after a 12-game losing streak with a two-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Arizona Diamondbacks (31-71) at Texas Rangers (36-65)

Sunday, July 25, 2021
1:10 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables:
ARI: LHP Madison Bumgarner (4-6, 5.09 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (5-7, 5.20 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Arizona Diamondbacks
TV: Bally Sports Arizona
Radio: ESPN 620, KHOV

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. LF Eli White
  3. CF Adolis García
  4. RF Joey Gallo
  5. 2B Andy Ibáñez
  6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  7. DH Curtis Terry
  8. 3B Charlie Culberson
  9. C Jose Trevino

Arizona Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

  1. RF Kole Calhoun
  2. 3B Josh VanMeter
  3. DH Asdrúbal Cabrera
  4. 1B Christian Walker
  5. LF David Peralta
  6. 2B Andrew Young
  7. SS Nick Ahmed
  8. CF Daulton Varsho
  9. C Bryan Holaday

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, maybe even ahead of schedule. Optimistically, he could start swinging a bat next week. Jon Daniels said the Rangers haven't put Calhoun on the 60-day IL because they believe he has a real chance to come back in a lesser amount of time.
  • John King (left shoulder inflammation): King threw exclusively fastballs in a bullpen session on Tuesday. According to manager Chris Woodward, King came out of it feeling "normal." King will throw another bullpen in a couple of days with all of his pitches. At that point, the Rangers will decide what next steps to take to get him back.

60-Day Injured List

  • Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September.
  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months.

Jul 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nate Lowe (30) hits a two run double in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field.
