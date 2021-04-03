'We Can't Defend Walks': Rangers Pen Spoils Arihara Debut Loss to Royals

It hasn't taken very long for the Texas Rangers' bullpen depth to be challenged.

Clinging to a one-run lead, the Texas bullpen let the game get away very quickly in the bottom of the sixth. Josh Sborz came in, gave up a hit and walked two batters. Manager Chris Woodward went to John King, but he couldn't close up the wound before it began bleeding profusely. The Kansas City Royals batted around in the inning, scoring seven runs to put the game ultimately out of reach.

"I hate losing," Woodward said. "I think everybody in that clubhouse hates losing. It is frustrating. I know these guys have put in a lot of work, especially on the pitching side. It's something we're going to have to get through."

For the second time in the first two games of the season, Rangers hitters gave the team an early lead. Joey Gallo demolished a fastball off former Ranger Mike Minor for a two-run home run in the first inning. Nate Lowe extended the lead with a two-run single in the third inning to capitalize on a two-out rally, setting a franchise record for most RBI in the first two games of a season.

The Rangers carried their 4-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth behind a strong start from Kohei Arihara in his big league debut. Royals hitters began to figure him out, plating all three of his earned runs in the fifth inning, but Arihara left the game in line for the win after a solid debut in which he did not surrender a walk.

"I thought he was really good," said Rangers catcher Jose Trevino. "[He had] really good composure. He handled himself really well. It was actually pretty impressive. I was honored to be able to catch his first start. It was very exciting."

Unfortunately, the bullpen couldn't hold the lead for Arihara. In a repeat of Thursday's collapse, Sborz and King struggled to attack the strike zone, which flies in the face of the Rangers mantra on the mound.

"What happened today can't happen," Woodward said. "I'm gonna keep saying it until we get it right. If we get beat, we get beat. If we get hit, we get hit. But the free passes in that inning set up the entire inning. ... We can't defend the walks, especially when we have a one-run lead in the sixth inning."

The bullpen was thought to be a strength of this Rangers team heading into spring training. However, they have been decimated by injuries. They lost former closer José Leclerc to Tommy John surgery last week. Their best reliever, Jonathan Hernández, is near the tail end of a four-week shutdown, hoping to avoid a similar fate. Both Joely Rodríguez and Brett Martin, the Rangers' top two left-handed options, are working their way back from much more minor injuries. Demarcus Evans, one of the brightest young arms in the farm system, is slowly progressing through a right lat strain.

Those just aren't five regular relievers, but arguably their top-five relief options altogether. However, Chris Woodward won't let injuries excuse his group from what they are supposed to do.

"We have to attack the strike zone," Woodward said. "I know it's going to get nauseating hearing me say that, but they're gonna keep hearing it."

