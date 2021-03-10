Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineup, Injury Report vs Mariners

The Texas Rangers look to avoid three consecutive losses as they travel over to Peoria to take on their division rival Seattle Mariners.

Texas Rangers (3-4-2) at Seattle Mariners (2-3-4)

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

1:10 PM MT (2:10 PM CT)

Peoria Stadium | Peoria, AZ

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jharel Cotton (0-0, 27.00 ERA)

vs

SEA: LHP Justus Sheffield (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast

Only Seattle's radio broadcast is carrying Wednesday's game, which will be available on MLB.com.

Unique Rules in Spring Training

Wednesday's game between the Rangers and Mariners will be 7 1/2 official innings. The Rangers only have seven innings of pitching, while the Mariners have eight. According to Major League Baseball's 2021 Operations Manual, games up to March 13 can be shortened if both managers agree.

There is also a temporary rule in place that allows for managers of a defensive team to end (or roll) an inning prior to three outs following any completed plate appearance, provided the pitcher has thrown more than 20 pitches.

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

3B Brock Holt CF Eli White DH David Dahl C Jose Trevino 1B Nate Lowe 2B Andy Ibáñez SS Anderson Tejeda RF Adolis García LF Jason Martin

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

RF Mitch Haniger 2B Sam Haggerty 3B Kyle Seager 1B José Marmolejos C Tom Murphy CF Taylor Trammell SS J.P. Crawford DH Jake Fraley LF Julio Rodríguez

Rangers Pitching Schedule

RHP Jharel Cotton

RHP Yerry Rodriguez

RHP Jimmy Herget

RHP Brett de Geus

RHP Hans Crouse

RHP Alex Speas

RHP Joe Gatto

Rangers Injury Report

Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): An MRI revealed the injury after his last live BP session. He will be shut down for four weeks (READ MORE on Hernández's injury).

An MRI revealed the injury after his last live BP session. He will be shut down for four weeks (READ MORE on Hernández's injury). Willie Calhoun (groin tightness): Calhoun felt it after Monday's game against the Cubs. The Rangers don't believe it's serious enough to warrant an MRI at this point, but they will be cautious with him for the next few days.

Calhoun felt it after Monday's game against the Cubs. The Rangers don't believe it's serious enough to warrant an MRI at this point, but they will be cautious with him for the next few days. Brett Martin (lower-back tightness): Martin was scratched from last Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks. The Rangers are hopeful he can begin pitching again sometime next week.

Martin was scratched from last Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks. The Rangers are hopeful he can begin pitching again sometime next week. Joe Palumbo (lower-back tightness): On the same timetable as Brett Martin. The Rangers expect Palumbo to be able to pitch sometime next week.

On the same timetable as Brett Martin. The Rangers expect Palumbo to be able to pitch sometime next week. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans is on schedule with his throwing program. He will not be ready for the start of the season, but the Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound early next week.

Evans is on schedule with his throwing program. He will not be ready for the start of the season, but the Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound early next week. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. He will throw his first bullpen on Friday, and should be able to pitch in games by the end of the spring. His chances of being available on Opening Day are seriously in doubt.

Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. He will throw his first bullpen on Friday, and should be able to pitch in games by the end of the spring. His chances of being available on Opening Day are seriously in doubt. Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him.

The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him. Sam Huff (grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff has begun participating in some baseball activity, as well as some light running. The Rangers will take it slow with him as he works his way back.

Huff has begun participating in some baseball activity, as well as some light running. The Rangers will take it slow with him as he works his way back. David Dahl (right shoulder surgery): No restrictions at the plate. Dahl has hit as a designated hitter throughout Cactus League play and had no issues. Progressing well in throwing program.

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com.

