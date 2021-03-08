Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineups, Pitching Schedule vs Cubs

The Texas Rangers carry a three-game winning streak into Monday's Cactus League contest with the Chicago Cubs.
Texas Rangers (3-2-2) at Chicago Cubs (4-2-1)

Monday, March 8, 2021
1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)
Sloan Park | Mesa, AZ

Probables:
TEX: RHP Kohei Arihara (0-0, 13.50 ERA)
vs
CHC: RHP Zach Davies (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast

Monday's game will only be carried by Chicago's television broadcast on Marquee.

Unique Rules in Spring Training

Monday's game between the Rangers and Cubs will be seven official innings. According to Major League Baseball's 2021 Operations Manual, games up to March 13 can be shortened if both managers agree.

There is also a temporary rule in place that allows for managers of a defensive team to end (or roll) an inning prior to three outs following any completed plate appearance, provided the pitcher has thrown more than 20 pitches.

READ MORE: 'It's Not Baseball': 5 Takeaways from Rangers' Tie With White Sox

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. CF Leody Taveras
  2. 2B Nick Solak
  3. LF Willie Calhoun
  4. DH David Dahl
  5. RF Ronald Guzmán
  6. C Jose Trevino
  7. 1B Nate Lowe
  8. SS Charlie Culberson
  9. 3B Andy Ibáñez

Chicago Cubs Starting Lineup

  1. CF Ian Happ
  2. 1B Anthony Rizzo
  3. 3B Kris Bryant
  4. LF Joc Pederson
  5. DH Javier Báez
  6. 2B David Bote
  7. SS Nico Hoerner
  8. RF Ildemaro Vargas
  9. C P.J. Higgins

Texas Rangers Scheduled Pitchers

  • RHP Kohei Arihara (three innings)
  • LHP John King (two innings)
  • RHP Fernery Ozuna
  • RHP Spencer Patton

Injury Report

  • Brett Martin (back spasms): Martin was scratched from last Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks. He was scheduled to pitch one inning.
  • David Dahl (right shoulder surgery): No restrictions at the plate. Dahl has hit as a designated hitter throughout Cactus League play and had no issues. Progressing well in throwing program.
  • Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Has yet to throw off a mound. Will not be ready for the start of the season. The Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound in mid-March.
  • Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. His chances of being available on Opening Day are in doubt.
  • Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him.
  • Sam Huff (grade 2 hamstring strain): Still in the rehab process. Should get an MRI sometime later this week.
  • Anderson Tejeda (right elbow infection): GM Chris Young announced the infection last Tuesday. Tejeda is currently being evaluated by the Rangers medical staff.

READ MORE: Rangers Roster Moves & Ex All-Star Pitcher 'Trending Up'

READ MORE: Rangers 'Big Change': Hearn & 5 Takeaways From Win Over D-Backs

READ MORE: Woodward Reveals Rangers Thoughts On Rotation & Lineup

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.
