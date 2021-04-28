Rangers vs Angels Rubber Match: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers will try to take two of three games from the Los Angeles Angels for the second time in a week.
Los Angeles Angels (11-11) at Texas Rangers (10-14)
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
LAA: RHP Alex Cobb (1-1, 6.28 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-0, 3.06 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Los Angeles Angels
TV: KCOP
Radio: KLAA
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- DH Willie Calhoun
- 2B Nick Solak
- RF Joey Gallo
- 1B Nate Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- LF David Dahl
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 3B Brock Holt
- C Jonah Heim
Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup
- 2B David Fletcher
- DH Shohei Ohtani
- CF Mike Trout
- 1B Jared Walsh
- 3B Anthony Rendon
- LF Jose Rojas
- SS José Iglesias
- RF Scott Schebler
- C Max Stassi
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder inflammation): The injury was announced less than two hours ahead of Sunday's game. As of now, the Rangers don't seem concerned that the injury is serious.
- Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is at the Rangers alternate training site. He could return early enough to join the team for their four-game road trip to Minnesota. However, it's more likely to be after the Rangers return home next weekend.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage last week. Huff had surgery on Wednesday to remove a "loose body" in his knee. He will be able to DH in about 8 weeks.
READ MORE: Rangers Notes: Timetable for Khris Davis' Return
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is "pain-free," and should be getting out of a walking boot soon. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.
READ MORE: Rangers' Woodward: 'It's Just a Matter of Time' Before Gallo Starts Hitting Moonshots
READ MORE: Gallo, Solak Power Surge Snaps Rangers' Four-Game Skid
READ MORE: Eight Top 30 Rangers Prospects Highlight Double-A Frisco Roster
Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for SI's InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.
Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook