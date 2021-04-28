Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Rangers vs Angels Rubber Match: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers will try to take two of three games from the Los Angeles Angels for the second time in a week.
Author:
Publish date:

Los Angeles Angels (11-11) at Texas Rangers (10-14)

Wednesday, April 28, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables:
LAA: RHP Alex Cobb (1-1, 6.28 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-0, 3.06 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels
TV: KCOP
Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. DH Willie Calhoun
  2. 2B Nick Solak
  3. RF Joey Gallo
  4. 1B Nate Lowe
  5. CF Adolis García
  6. LF David Dahl
  7. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  8. 3B Brock Holt
  9. C Jonah Heim

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

  1. 2B David Fletcher
  2. DH Shohei Ohtani
  3. CF Mike Trout
  4. 1B Jared Walsh
  5. 3B Anthony Rendon
  6. LF Jose Rojas
  7. SS José Iglesias
  8. RF Scott Schebler
  9. C Max Stassi

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder inflammation): The injury was announced less than two hours ahead of Sunday's game. As of now, the Rangers don't seem concerned that the injury is serious.
  • Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is at the Rangers alternate training site. He could return early enough to join the team for their four-game road trip to Minnesota. However, it's more likely to be after the Rangers return home next weekend.
  • Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage last week. Huff had surgery on Wednesday to remove a "loose body" in his knee. He will be able to DH in about 8 weeks.

READ MORE: Rangers Notes: Timetable for Khris Davis' Return

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

  • Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is "pain-free," and should be getting out of a walking boot soon. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

READ MORE: Rangers' Woodward: 'It's Just a Matter of Time' Before Gallo Starts Hitting Moonshots

READ MORE: Gallo, Solak Power Surge Snaps Rangers' Four-Game Skid

READ MORE: Eight Top 30 Rangers Prospects Highlight Double-A Frisco Roster

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for SI's InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.
Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

USATSI_15976212 (1)
Game Day

Rangers vs Angels Rubber Match: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

USATSI_15782509 (1)
News

Rangers Notes: Timetable for Khris Davis' Return

USATSI_15975235 (1)
News

Rangers' Woodward: 'Matter of Time' Before Gallo Hits 'Moon Balls'

USATSI_11198524_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: Kevin Mench's Seven-Game HR Streak

USATSI_15975237 (1)
Game Day

Gallo, Solak Power Surge Snaps Rangers' Four-Game Skid

USATSI_15970648 (1)
Game Day

Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

IMG_2824
Prospects

Eight Top 30 Rangers Prospects Highlight Double-A Frisco Roster

josh-hamilton-texas-rangers-return-arlington-double-brandon-wadejpg
News

Rangers History Today: Hamilton's Return to Texas

USATSI_15914930 (1)
Prospects

Will the Rangers Pass on Potential Ace For Prep Player?