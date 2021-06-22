Rangers vs A's On YouTube: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers look to build off Monday night's win as they host the Oakland A's live on YouTube.
The Texas Rangers look to build off Monday night's win as they host the Oakland A's live on YouTube.
Oakland Athletics (44-30) at Texas Rangers (26-46)
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
OAK: LHP Cole Irvin (4-7, 3.89 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (2-1, 4.84 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: YouTube
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Oakland Athletics
TV: YouTube
Radio: KNEW 960, A's Cast
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- RF Eli White
- CF Adolis García
- DH Joey Gallo
- 1B Andy Ibáñez
- 2B Nick Solak
- LF Willie Calhoun
- C Jose Trevino
- 3B Charlie Culberson
Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup
- LF Mark Canha
- 3B Matt Chapman
- 1B Matt Olson
- DH Ramón Laureano
- RF Chad Pinder
- 2B Jed Lowrie
- C Sean Murphy
- SS Elvis Andrus
- CF Skye Bolt
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- David Dahl (left rib cage contusion, back tightness): Dahl is playing a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock, which began on Saturday.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara will have a follow-up visit this month with no throwing in the interim.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood will not throw for two weeks, and then begin an extensive throwing program. He is expected to be out at least two months.
Rangers Minor League Injuries
- Evan Carter (Low-A Down East): Just recently went on the Injured List with lower-back stiffness.
- Justin Foscue (High-A Hickory): What was initially thought to be only a few days, Foscue is still dealing with a rib contusion.
- Alex Speas (Double-A Frisco): Diagnosed with right elbow inflammation…no throwing for at least another week, then will be re-evaluated.
- Davis Wendzel (Double-A Frisco): Sustained a fracture of hamate bone in left wrist on May 25. His prognosis is about 6 weeks.
More on SI's Inside The Rangers:
- 'I Want To Win': Isiah Kiner-Falefa Discusses Rangers' Potential Pursuit Of Free Agent Shortstops
- Elvis Andrus Reflects On 'Great Memories' With Rangers In Return To Texas
- Ibáñez Homers, Rangers Power Past A's 8-3
Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook