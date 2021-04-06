Rangers vs Blue Jays LIVE: Starting Lineups, Injury Updates on Calhoun, Bullpen
Toronto Blue Jays (3-1) at Texas Rangers (1-3)
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open
Probables:
TOR: RHP Tanner Roark (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (0-0, -.-- ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Toronto Blue Jays
TV: SportsNet, SportsNet-1
Radio: SN590
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- LF David Dahl
- RF Joey Gallo
- DH Nate Lowe
- 2B Nick Solak
- 1B Ronald Guzmán
- 3B Brock Holt
- C Jonah Heim
- CF Leody Taveras
Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup
- 2B Marcus Semien
- 3B Cavan Biggio
- SS Bo Bichette
- RF Teoscar Hernández
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- DH Rowdy Tellez
- CF Randal Grichuk
- C Alejandro Kirk
Rangers Pitching Tandem
Dane Dunning will make his first start as a Texas Ranger on Tuesday night. He will be followed by Taylor Hearn after Dunning has reached his limit.
Hearn has already made one appearance this season, logging 2 1/3 innings in relief of Opening Day starter Kyle Gibson. Hearn allowed two runs on four hits, with one walk and two strikeouts.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.
- *Willie Calhoun (left groin strain): Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said Calhoun is "not far off" from heading to the alternate training site to begin the intake testing process. With the way COVID-19 protocols are this season, this is a positive sign that his return is on the horizon.
- Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is nearly two weeks into a 3-4 week prognosis. He has begun a light rehab, but has yet to participate in any baseball activity.
- Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. His exact timetable is still undetermined.
- Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. He will undergo one more MRI and the club will make their determination from there.
- *Brett Martin (lower-back tightness): Martin is scheduled to pitch in a game at the alternate training site on Wednesday. According to Jon Daniels, Martin could be activated as early as this weekend.
- *Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): On Tuesday, Jon Daniels put Rodríguez in a similar timetable as Willie Calhoun, that he's "not far off" from heading to the alternate training site.
60-Day Injured List
- Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): Hernández will have a four-week follow-up MRI this week, at which point next steps will be determined.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery last Wednesday, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung had successful surgery last Monday, and is back in Arizona beginning his rehab. His estimated recovery time is 6-8 weeks.
