Rangers vs Giants: Trevino Not in Starting Lineup Again

The Texas Rangers will try to salvage their two-game series in San Francisco with a win against the Giants on Tuesday afternoon.

Texas Rangers (18-19) at San Francisco Giants (21-14)

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

2:45 PM CT

Oracle Park | San Francisco, CA

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-2, 7.09 ERA)

vs

SF: RHP Logan Webb (1-3, 5.34 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

San Francisco Giants

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, MLB Network

Radio: KNBR, KSFN

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

LF Willie Calhoun SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1B Nate Lowe RF Joey Gallo 2B Nick Solak CF David Dahl 3B Charlie Culberson C Jonah Heim P Jordan Lyles

San Francisco Giants Starting Lineup

LF Mike Tauchman RF Mike Yastrzemski 3B Evan Longoria 1B Brandon Belt 2B Wilmer Flores SS Brandon Crawford C Curt Casali CF Steven Duggar P Logan Webb

Jose Trevino Dealing With Minor Injury

Rangers catcher Jose Trevino is missing from Tuesday's lineup, which raised concerns about his health after sitting out Monday's game as well. Manager Chris Woodward explained that Trevino is dealing with a sore tricep and wanted to give him an extra day to rest it.

As far as Adolis García's absence from the lineup, Woodward simply doesn't want to "run him in the ground" with too many days. García has played nearly every day since being called up on April 13, and the Rangers are about to wrap up a stretch of 19 consecutive days without a day off.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): Less than an hour before first pitch last Tuesday, the Rangers moved Holt to the IL retroactive to May 3. According to manager Chris Woodward, Holt injured the hamstring while running to second base after his game-winning hit against the Boston Red Sox.

60-Day Injured List

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.

Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Rangers manager Chris Woodward said on Sunday that Cody's injury is coming along more slowly than initially expected. After being moved to the 60-day IL later that day, it's clear Cody's injury is long-term.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward said on Sunday that Cody's injury is coming along more slowly than initially expected. After being moved to the 60-day IL later that day, it's clear Cody's injury is long-term. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.

Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is now out of a walking boot. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

READ MORE: 'Just One Of Those Nights': Rangers Back Under .500, Fall to Giants

READ MORE: Rangers Hitting Home Runs? How They've Shot Up MLB Leaderboard

LISTEN: Rangers Daily Dose: Enjoy The Ride

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook