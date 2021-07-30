Sports Illustrated home
Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Post-Deadline Roster Moves, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers turn the page past the trade deadline and get ready to kick off a three-game weekend series with the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.
Author:
Publish date:

Seattle Mariners (55-48) at Texas Rangers (36-66)

Friday, July 30, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables:
SEA: RHP Logan Gilbert (4-2, 3.81 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (2-8, 4.71 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Seattle Mariners
TV: Root Sports Northwest
Radio: 710

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. 3B Brock Holt
  3. CF Adolis García
  4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  5. 2B Andy Ibáñez
  6. C Jonah Heim
  7. RF David Dahl
  8. DH Curtis Terry
  9. LF Jason Martin

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

  1. SS J.P. Crawford
  2. RF Mitch Haniger
  3. 1B Ty France
  4. 3B Kyle Seager
  5. DH Luis Torrens
  6. 2B Abraham Toro
  7. C Tom Murphy
  8. CF Jarred Kelenic
  9. LF Dylan Moore

Rangers Roster Moves Since July 29

Trade With New York Yankees

Rangers receive:

  • INF Josh Smith
  • INF Trevor Hauver
  • INF Ezequiel Duran
  • RHP Glenn Otto

Yankees receive:

  • OF Joey Gallo
  • LHP Joely Rodríguez
  • Cash considerations

Trade With Philadelphia Phillies

Rangers receive:

  • RHP Spencer Howard
  • RHP Kevin Gowdy
  • RHP Josh Gessner

Phillies receive:

  • RHP Kyle Gibson
  • RHP Ian Kennedy
  • RHP Hans Crouse
  • Cash considerations

Subsequent Roster Moves

  • Rangers select the contracts of RHP Drew Anderson and RHP Jharel Cotton
  • RHP Josh Sborz activated from Paternity Leave List
  • C John Hicks assigned outright to Triple-A Round Rock

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, maybe even ahead of schedule. Optimistically, he could start swinging a bat next week. Jon Daniels said the Rangers haven't put Calhoun on the 60-day IL because they believe he has a real chance to come back in a lesser amount of time.
  • John King (left shoulder inflammation): King threw exclusively fastballs in a bullpen session on Tuesday. According to manager Chris Woodward, King came out of it feeling "normal." King was scheduled to throw another bullpen later in the week with all of his pitches. Afterward, the Rangers will decide what next steps to take to get him back.

60-Day Injured List

  • Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September.
  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months.

