Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Post-Deadline Roster Moves, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers turn the page past the trade deadline and get ready to kick off a three-game weekend series with the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.

Seattle Mariners (55-48) at Texas Rangers (36-66)

Friday, July 30, 2021

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

SEA: RHP Logan Gilbert (4-2, 3.81 ERA)

vs

TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (2-8, 4.71 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Seattle Mariners

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Radio: 710

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 3B Brock Holt CF Adolis García 1B Nathaniel Lowe 2B Andy Ibáñez C Jonah Heim RF David Dahl DH Curtis Terry LF Jason Martin

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

SS J.P. Crawford RF Mitch Haniger 1B Ty France 3B Kyle Seager DH Luis Torrens 2B Abraham Toro C Tom Murphy CF Jarred Kelenic LF Dylan Moore

Rangers Roster Moves Since July 29

Trade With New York Yankees

Rangers receive:

INF Josh Smith

INF Trevor Hauver

INF Ezequiel Duran

RHP Glenn Otto

Yankees receive:

OF Joey Gallo

LHP Joely Rodríguez

Cash considerations

Trade With Philadelphia Phillies

Rangers receive:

RHP Spencer Howard

RHP Kevin Gowdy

RHP Josh Gessner

Phillies receive:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Hans Crouse

Cash considerations

Subsequent Roster Moves

Rangers select the contracts of RHP Drew Anderson and RHP Jharel Cotton

RHP Josh Sborz activated from Paternity Leave List

C John Hicks assigned outright to Triple-A Round Rock

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, maybe even ahead of schedule. Optimistically, he could start swinging a bat next week. Jon Daniels said the Rangers haven't put Calhoun on the 60-day IL because they believe he has a real chance to come back in a lesser amount of time.

Calhoun is recovering well, maybe even ahead of schedule. Optimistically, he could start swinging a bat next week. Jon Daniels said the Rangers haven't put Calhoun on the 60-day IL because they believe he has a real chance to come back in a lesser amount of time. John King (left shoulder inflammation): King threw exclusively fastballs in a bullpen session on Tuesday. According to manager Chris Woodward, King came out of it feeling "normal." King was scheduled to throw another bullpen later in the week with all of his pitches. Afterward, the Rangers will decide what next steps to take to get him back.

60-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September.

Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September. Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.

Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.

Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook