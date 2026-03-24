Rangers’ Rule 5 Pick Gets Memorable Moment Thanks to Skip Schumaker

The Texas Rangers' offseason plan was very clear, and that was to add pitching to this staff. The rotation is now set with two veterans leading the way and a new face in Mackenzie Gore, but the bullpen just got an addition that some might have thought wouldn't happen.

On Monday, Rangers manager Skip Schumaker made his way to the mound for a mound visit, which is typical manager behavior. Standing on the mound was former fifth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles, RHP Carter Baumler, awaiting to hear from his skipper.

In what was certainly a memorable moment for Baumler, Schumaker made it official for the kid from Grimes, IA, that his dream had come true.

Baumler Officially Cracks Opening Day Roster for Texas

Texas Rangers pitcher Carter Baumler during media day. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

It was revealed during the mound visit that Schumaker told Baumler that he had officially made the opening day roster for the Texas Rangers. After spending four seasons in the minor leagues, making his last stop in Double-A, the dream of being a Major League Baseball player has turned into reality.

Being a Rule 5 pick, if Baumler didn't make the roster coming out of spring, he would have been placed on outright waivers or would have been traded by the Rangers. Now those worries can be laid to rest for Baumler and his family.

Skip Schumaker told Rule 5 pick Carter Baumler that he made the Rangers Opening Day roster during a mound visit 🥹 pic.twitter.com/19J10vk39Q — MLB (@MLB) March 24, 2026

Baumler had been very successful in his development for the Orioles over the last few seasons. Across his four seasons in development, Baumler held a 3.05 ERA in the minor leagues and held a 2.04 ERA across each level he played in during the 2025 campaign.

The newest addition to the Rangers' bullpen had his new MLB teammates with him on the mound, almost like they were all in on the gesture from their manager. In his outing, Baumler threw a scoreless inning while punching out one batter in his work.

Pitching has certainly become very filled for the Rangers this season, but that might be exactly what the doctor ordered. Last season, the bullpen needed some improvements, and now with Baumler joining the likes of Jakob Junis, Tyler Alexander, and Robert Garcia, to name a few, it's lights out in Texas.

Now, just because he made the roster doesn't mean that he should change the way he goes about things. It's Baumler's work ethic and effectiveness on the mound that intrigued Texas to pick him in the Rule 5 Draft anyway, and now he's become a player that the franchise didn't want to lose.