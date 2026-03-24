Rangers Make 2 Quiet Roster Decisions That Could Matter Early

The Texas Rangers have made the decision on two notable players for Opening Day. According to reporter Shawn McFarland, President of baseball operations Chris Young has announced that Andrew McCutchen and Ezequiel Duran have both made the team.

While neither of these may qualify as headline-grabbing transactions, both should carry a meaningful impact for the Rangers moving forward.

The announcement highlights a great, late spring decision by the organization.

Chris Young said Andrew McCutchen and Ezequiel Duran have made the opening day roster. — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) March 23, 2026

McCutchen Brings Proven Production and Veteran Stability

Even at this stage of his career, the 39-year-old, McCutchen continues to provide offensive value. He wasn’t added to the Rangers until March 6 when he signed a minor league deal with the team. Now, it looks like he will get his MLB bonus written into his contract.

In 2025, while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, McCutchen slashed .239/.333/.367 with a .700 OPS, adding 13 home runs and 57 RBI. While his power numbers are no longer at their peak, he is still a very valuable asset to get on base.

For the Rangers, McCutchen adds plate discipline and OBP, experience in high-leverage situations, and a valuable, steady veteran presence in the clubhouse.

At his age, he is unlikely to be an everyday player, but his ability to lengthen the lineup makes him a useful piece. His Opening Day role will likely be as the designated hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies left-handed pitcher, Cristopher Sanchez.

Duran’s Versatility Secured His Spot

Texas Rangers utility player Ezequiel Duran | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Ezequiel Duran has had an exceptional spring training in comparison to his regular-season play. He slashed .302/.412/.605 with a 1.016 OPS in 43 at-bats, adding three home runs and 10 RBI. Given his performance and his flexibility at positions, Duran has earned his spot on the roster.

These are encouraging stats given his declining performance in 2025. Over 90 games, Duran took 205 at-bats, slashing .224/.266/.293 with a .559 OPS, no home runs and 14 RBI. Not shockingly, fans were not impressed.

He has proven his ability to play second and third base along with the outfield. He can provide depth at all of those positions while also being a right-handed power bat off the bench, if he can get back to better offensive numbers.

What These Moves Say About the Rangers

Announcing that these two have made the roster tells us that the Rangers are making sure they have options. Over the 162-game grueling season, having depth at positions is what will keep the Rangers in the playoff discussion.

Neither player may be the focal point of the lineup, but they both could be an important part of the core of this 2026 team.

These decisions may not draw major attention right now but they are the kind that when injuries arise and matchups matter, McCutchen and Duran may be more important than expected.