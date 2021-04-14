Rangers vs Rays: Starting Lineups, Injury Report, Calhoun Close to Return
Kohei Arihara seeks his first big league win with the Texas Rangers as they play the third game of a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Texas Rangers (4-7) at Tampa Bay Rays (5-6)
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
6:10 PM CT
Tropicana Field | St. Petersburg, FL
Probables:
TEX: RHP Kohei Arihara (0-1, 5.00 ERA)
vs
TB: LHP Josh Fleming (0-0, -.-- ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Tampa Bay Rays
TV: Bally Sports Sun, MLB Network
Radio: WDAE, WGES
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- DH David Dahl
- RF Joey Gallo
- LF Adolis García
- 1B Nate Lowe
- 2B Nick Solak
- C Jonah Heim
- 3B Charlie Culberson
- CF Leody Taveras
Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup
- LF Austin Meadows
- RF Randy Arozarena
- 2B Brandon Lowe
- 1B Yandy Díaz
- 3B Joey Wendle
- CF Manuel Margot
- DH Yoshi Tsutsugo
- C Mike Zunino
- SS Willy Adames
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.
- Willie Calhoun (left groin strain): Calhoun was added to the Round Rock roster on a rehab assignment, and was in the lineup and played left field against the Houston Astros' alternate site on Wednesday. He is available to return to the Rangers as early as Saturday. Texas hosts the Baltimore Orioles this weekend.
- Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is two weeks away from being fully cleared on the medical front.
- Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans threw live batting practice on Sunday. He should be getting back into game action sometime in May.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Injured occurred in the first inning of Monday's loss to Tampa Bay. He will be reevaluated by team physician Dr. Keith Meister once the Rangers return to Arlington. At that point, they will determine whether surgery is needed.
- Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): The Rangers expect Holt to be ready by the end of his time on the IL, which would be Saturday.
- Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. Daniels said he expects Huff to be ready around the time the minor league season begins.
- Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Like Calhoun, Rodríguez is at the alternate training site in Round Rock. He could return as early as this weekend.
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels announced on Monday that Bush will have to rest for six weeks, then undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on Monday, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
