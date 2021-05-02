Texas Rangers home
Rangers vs Red Sox: Starting Lineups, Arihara To Injured List?

The Texas Rangers will try to take three out of four games from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.
Boston Red Sox (17-11) at Texas Rangers (12-16)

Sunday, May 2, 2021
1:35 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Probables:
BOS: RHP Garrett Richards (1-2, 4.94 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.61 ERA)

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Boston Red Sox
TV: NESN
Radio: WEEI, WCCM 1490, WAMG

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. DH Willie Calhoun
  2. 2B Nick Solak
  3. 1B Nate Lowe
  4. RF Joey Gallo
  5. CF Adolis García
  6. LF David Dahl
  7. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  8. 3B Brock Holt
  9. C Jonah Heim

READ MORE: Inside Rangers' Decision to Move Gallo Down in Lineup

Boston Red Sox Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Enrique Hernández
  2. CF Alex Verdugo
  3. DH J.D. Martinez
  4. SS Xander Bogaerts
  5. 3B Rafael Devers
  6. 1B Marwin Gonzalez
  7. RF Hunter Renfroe
  8. LF Franchy Cordero
  9. C Kevin Plawecki

Kohei Arihara to the Injured List?

Rangers right-handed starter Kohei Arihara received an injection for a callus on his right middle finger on Saturday. Manager Chris Woodward indicated that this could have been the issue that caused his drop in velocity, among several other issues, in his previous start on Friday night.

If the injection does its job and provides relief for Arihara while resting for a couple of days, Arihara could have his start pushed back a day, but be able to go. If not, Arihara could be heading to the 10-day Injured List to let it properly heal. Woodward mentioned Korean southpaw Hyeon-jong Yang as a potential replacement for Arihara in the rotation if he is heading for a stint on the IL.

Arihara is still getting accustomed to the North American game where starters pitch every five days, which is an uptick in a typical work load in Japan.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder inflammation): As of now, the Rangers don't seem concerned that the injury is serious.
  • Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is at the Rangers alternate training site. He could return early enough to join the team for their four-game road trip to Minnesota. However, it's more likely to be after the Rangers return home next weekend.
  • Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage early last week. Huff had surgery on Wednesday to remove a "loose body" in his knee. He will be able to DH in about 8 weeks.

READ MORE: Rangers Notes: Timetable for Khris Davis' Return

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

  • Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is "pain-free," and should be getting out of a walking boot soon. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

WATCH: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Roots For Rangers At Ballpark

READ MORE: Calhoun's 'Lightning Hands' Feed Off Electric Crowd in Rangers' Win Over Red Sox

READ MORE: Rangers Recap: The Good and the Not So Good From April

