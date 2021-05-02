Rangers vs Red Sox: Starting Lineups, Arihara To Injured List?

The Texas Rangers will try to take three out of four games from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

Boston Red Sox (17-11) at Texas Rangers (12-16)

Sunday, May 2, 2021

1:35 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Open

Probables:

BOS: RHP Garrett Richards (1-2, 4.94 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.61 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Boston Red Sox

TV: NESN

Radio: WEEI, WCCM 1490, WAMG

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

DH Willie Calhoun 2B Nick Solak 1B Nate Lowe RF Joey Gallo CF Adolis García LF David Dahl SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 3B Brock Holt C Jonah Heim

Boston Red Sox Starting Lineup

2B Enrique Hernández CF Alex Verdugo DH J.D. Martinez SS Xander Bogaerts 3B Rafael Devers 1B Marwin Gonzalez RF Hunter Renfroe LF Franchy Cordero C Kevin Plawecki

Kohei Arihara to the Injured List?

Rangers right-handed starter Kohei Arihara received an injection for a callus on his right middle finger on Saturday. Manager Chris Woodward indicated that this could have been the issue that caused his drop in velocity, among several other issues, in his previous start on Friday night.

If the injection does its job and provides relief for Arihara while resting for a couple of days, Arihara could have his start pushed back a day, but be able to go. If not, Arihara could be heading to the 10-day Injured List to let it properly heal. Woodward mentioned Korean southpaw Hyeon-jong Yang as a potential replacement for Arihara in the rotation if he is heading for a stint on the IL.

Arihara is still getting accustomed to the North American game where starters pitch every five days, which is an uptick in a typical work load in Japan.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Kyle Cody (right shoulder inflammation): As of now, the Rangers don't seem concerned that the injury is serious.

As of now, the Rangers don't seem concerned that the injury is serious. Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is at the Rangers alternate training site. He could return early enough to join the team for their four-game road trip to Minnesota. However, it's more likely to be after the Rangers return home next weekend.

Davis is at the Rangers alternate training site. He could return early enough to join the team for their four-game road trip to Minnesota. However, it's more likely to be after the Rangers return home next weekend. Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage early last week. Huff had surgery on Wednesday to remove a "loose body" in his knee. He will be able to DH in about 8 weeks.

60-Day Injured List

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.

Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is "pain-free," and should be getting out of a walking boot soon. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

