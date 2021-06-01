Rangers vs Rockies: Starting Lineups, Gibson's Timetable Toward Return
The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series in Colorado, hoping to snap a 12-game losing streak on the road.
Texas Rangers (22-33) at Colorado Rockies (20-34)
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
7:40 PM CT
Coors Field | Denver, CO
Probables:
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (2-4, 4.75 ERA)
vs
COL: RHP Germán Márquez (3-5, 4.47 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Colorado Rockies
TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Radio: KOA, KNRV
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- LF Willie Calhoun
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 1B Nate Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- RF Joey Gallo
- 2B Nick Solak
- 3B Brock Holt
- C Jose Trevino
- P Dane Dunning
Colorado Rockies Starting Lineup
- LF Raimel Tapia
- CF Yonathan Daza
- 2B Ryan McMahon
- 1B C.J. Cron
- RF Charlie Blackmon
- 3B Joshua Fuentes
- SS Brendan Rodgers
- C Dom Nuñez
- P Germán Márquez
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- David Dahl (left rib cage contusion): Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Sunday morning that Dahl should be "100 percent" when he is eligible to come off the IL on June 5.
- Kyle Gibson (right groin strain): Gibson is throwing an extended bullpen on Tuesday. Chris Woodward said if everything goes according to plan, Gibson could possibly return to the mound on June 4 vs Tampa Bay at home.
- Hunter Wood (right elbow discomfort): Wood has returned to his home in Arkansas for a few days for the birth of his fourth child and will be further evaluated on his return.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had procedure Thursday morning for repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. The aneurysm was removed and artery repaired. Arihara will have a follow-up visit in about a month with no throwing in the interim.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Rangers Minor League Injuries
- Justin Foscue (High-A Hickory): Should return in the coming days after dealing with a rib contusion.
- Josh Jung (Triple-A Round Rock): Jung (left foot stress fracture) is increasing his baseball activity and could return to game action in the next few weeks.
- Joe Palumbo (Triple-A Round Rock): Is not expected to throw for approximately two weeks due to back strain.
- Tyler Phillips (Double-A Frisco): Phillips left start last Wednesday with right elbow stiffness. No throwing for a week.
- Yerry Rodriguez (Double-A Frisco): Rodriguez was hit on the right wrist with a line drive in last Friday’s start. X-rays negative. It is being diagnosed as a right wrist contusion.
- Alex Speas (Double-A Frisco): Diagnosed with right elbow inflammation…no throwing for four weeks, then re-evaluated.
- Davis Wendzel (Double-A Frisco): Sustained a fracture of hamate bone in left wrist on May 25. His prognosis is about 6 weeks.
