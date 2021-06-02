Rangers vs Rockies: Starting Lineups, Injury Updates on Gibson, Jung
The Texas Rangers look to snap a seven-game skid as they take on the Colorado Rockies in Denver.
Texas Rangers (22-34) at Colorado Rockies (21-34)
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
7:40 PM CT
Coors Field | Denver, CO
Probables:
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (2-4, 5.79 ERA)
vs
COL: RHP Antonio Senzatela (1-5, 4.97 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Colorado Rockies
TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Radio: KOA, KNRV
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- LF Willie Calhoun
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 1B Nate Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- RF Joey Gallo
- 3B Brock Holt
- 2B Charlie Culberson
- C Jonah Heim
- P Jordan Lyles
Colorado Rockies Starting Lineup
- LF Raimel Tapia
- CF Yonathan Daza
- 2B Ryan McMahon
- 1B C.J. Cron
- RF Charlie Blackmon
- 3B Joshua Fuentes
- SS Garrett Hampson
- C Dom Nuñez
- P Antonio Senzatela
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- David Dahl (left rib cage contusion): Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Sunday morning that Dahl should be "100 percent" when he is eligible to come off the IL on June 5.
- Kyle Gibson (right groin strain): Gibson got through Tuesday's bullpen without issue. Chris Woodward expects him to be the starter on Friday at home against Tampa Bay.
- Hunter Wood (right elbow discomfort): Wood has returned to his home in Arkansas for a few days for the birth of his fourth child and will be further evaluated on his return.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had procedure Thursday morning for repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. The aneurysm was removed and artery repaired. Arihara will have a follow-up visit in about a month with no throwing in the interim.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Rangers Minor League Injuries
- Justin Foscue (High-A Hickory): Should return in the coming days after dealing with a rib contusion.
- Josh Jung (Triple-A Round Rock): According to Rangers GM Chris Young, Jung (left foot stress fracture) is between 10 days to two weeks away from being sent to an affiliate and getting back to game action.
- Joe Palumbo (Triple-A Round Rock): Is not expected to throw for approximately another week due to back strain.
- Tyler Phillips (Double-A Frisco): Phillips was shut down for a week and will rehab toward return.
- Yerry Rodriguez (Double-A Frisco): Rodriguez was hit on the right wrist with a line drive in last Friday’s start. X-rays negative. It is being diagnosed as a right wrist contusion.
- Alex Speas (Double-A Frisco): Diagnosed with right elbow inflammation…no throwing for at least three more weeks, then will be re-evaluated.
- Davis Wendzel (Double-A Frisco): Sustained a fracture of hamate bone in left wrist on May 25. His prognosis is about 6 weeks.
Other Rangers Notes
- Delino DeShields had an out in his minor league contract on June 1, and chose not to exercise that option. He remains with Triple-A Round Rock, where he is slashing .363/.433/.538/.971.
- With Gibson's return to the starting rotation on Friday, Kolby Allard will remain in the rotation while Hyeon-jong Yang will return to a role in the bullpen. Allard is scheduled to start on Saturday at home against Tampa Bay.
