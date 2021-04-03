Rangers vs Royals LIVE: Starting Lineup, Probables, Injury Report
Texas Rangers (0-1) at Kansas City Royals (1-0)
Saturday, April 3, 2021
1:10 PM CT
Kauffman Stadium | Kansas City, MO
Forecast: High 73°F, Sunny
Probables:
TEX: RHP Kohei Arihara (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
KC: LHP Mike Minor (0-0, -.-- ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Kansas City Royals
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: KCSP
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- DH David Dahl
- RF Joey Gallo
- 2B Nick Solak
- 1B Nate Lowe
- LF Eli White
- C Jose Trevino
- CF Leody Taveras
- 3B Charlie Culberson
Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup
- 2B Whit Merrifield
- LF Andrew Benintendi
- 1B Carlos Santana
- C Salvador Perez
- DH Jorge Soler
- CF Michael A. Taylor
- RF Kyle Isbel
- 3B Hanser Alberto
- SS Nicky Lopez
Kohei Arihara Making Major League Debut
The Texas Rangers surprised the baseball world when they landed Japanese free agent Kohei Arihara this past winter. He will make his big league debut in Saturday's game.
"He's going to pitch well. He can pitch. He's an older guy. He knows how to pitch. He knows how to use his stuff. I think our pitching coaches have really armed him with some knowledge of understanding how to use it against these guys. If he goes out an executes the gameplan, he'll be fine."
-Chris Woodward, Texas Rangers manager
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.
- Willie Calhoun (left groin strain): Logged nine at-bats in a simulated game on Sunday in Surprise, and will continue to DH in camp games in the coming days.
- Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is over a week into a 3-4 week prognosis. He has begun a light rehab, but has yet to participate in any baseball activity.
- Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. His exact timetable is still undetermined.
- Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. He will undergo one more MRI and the club will make their determination from there.
- Brett Martin (lower-back tightness): Martin has been able to get back into game action with three Cactus League appearances. He is about one week behind Opening Day.
- Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez threw a live BP on Monday and is progressing well. He will not likely be ready until mid-April.
60-Day Injured List
- Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): Hernández will have a four-week follow-up MRI next week, at which point next steps will be determined.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung had successful surgery last Monday, and is back in Arizona beginning his rehab. His estimated recovery time is 6-8 weeks.
