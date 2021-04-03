Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Rangers vs Royals LIVE: Starting Lineup, Probables, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back after their Opening Day loss to the Kansas City Royals. Kohei Arihara makes his Major League debut.
Author:
Publish date:

Texas Rangers (0-1) at Kansas City Royals (1-0)

Saturday, April 3, 2021
1:10 PM CT
Kauffman Stadium | Kansas City, MO
Forecast: High 73°F, Sunny

Probables:
TEX: RHP Kohei Arihara (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
KC: LHP Mike Minor (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Kansas City Royals
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: KCSP

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. DH David Dahl
  3. RF Joey Gallo
  4. 2B Nick Solak
  5. 1B Nate Lowe
  6. LF Eli White
  7. C Jose Trevino
  8. CF Leody Taveras
  9. 3B Charlie Culberson

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Whit Merrifield
  2. LF Andrew Benintendi
  3. 1B Carlos Santana
  4. C Salvador Perez
  5. DH Jorge Soler
  6. CF Michael A. Taylor
  7. RF Kyle Isbel
  8. 3B Hanser Alberto
  9. SS Nicky Lopez

Kohei Arihara Making Major League Debut

The Texas Rangers surprised the baseball world when they landed Japanese free agent Kohei Arihara this past winter. He will make his big league debut in Saturday's game.

"He's going to pitch well. He can pitch. He's an older guy. He knows how to pitch. He knows how to use his stuff. I think our pitching coaches have really armed him with some knowledge of understanding how to use it against these guys. If he goes out an executes the gameplan, he'll be fine."

-Chris Woodward, Texas Rangers manager

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.
  • Willie Calhoun (left groin strain): Logged nine at-bats in a simulated game on Sunday in Surprise, and will continue to DH in camp games in the coming days.
  • Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is over a week into a 3-4 week prognosis. He has begun a light rehab, but has yet to participate in any baseball activity.
  • Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. His exact timetable is still undetermined.
  • Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. He will undergo one more MRI and the club will make their determination from there.
  • Brett Martin (lower-back tightness): Martin has been able to get back into game action with three Cactus League appearances. He is about one week behind Opening Day.
  • Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez threw a live BP on Monday and is progressing well. He will not likely be ready until mid-April.

60-Day Injured List

  • Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): Hernández will have a four-week follow-up MRI next week, at which point next steps will be determined.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

  • Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung had successful surgery last Monday, and is back in Arizona beginning his rehab. His estimated recovery time is 6-8 weeks.

READ MORE: Rangers Monday Home Opener: What You Need To Know

READ MORE: Charlie Culberson: The First Rangers 'Avenger'

READ MORE: President Biden Criticism Draws Response From Rangers' Jon Daniels

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.
Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

USATSI_15811184_168388671_lowres
Game Day

Rangers vs Royals LIVE: Starting Lineup, Probables, Injury Report

20210312_CWS_TEX_KGAV4870 (1)
News

Rangers' Woodward Reveals View Of MLB 'Making A Stand' On Equal Voting Rights

USATSI_13437617_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: Kenny Rogers Returns

IMG_1589
News

Rangers Monday Home Opener: What You Need To Know

82MLB_Packagaing-825_e09ed3b2-187d-4f62-aa59-b627bcc6b83c
News

A Long Rangers Game - A Long Texas Season?

USATSI_12180478
News

MLB to Move All-Star Game Following Georgia's Change in Voter Laws

USATSI_15693224
News

Charlie Culberson: The First Rangers 'Avenger'

ron-washington-rangers-resigning-off-the-field
News

Today in Texas Rangers History: A New Era At The Helm Begins

USATSI_14628805_168388671_lowres
News

Gibson 'Out Of Control' As Rangers Top Pitcher