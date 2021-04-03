Rangers vs Royals LIVE: Starting Lineup, Probables, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back after their Opening Day loss to the Kansas City Royals. Kohei Arihara makes his Major League debut.

Texas Rangers (0-1) at Kansas City Royals (1-0)

Saturday, April 3, 2021

1:10 PM CT

Kauffman Stadium | Kansas City, MO

Forecast: High 73°F, Sunny

Probables:

TEX: RHP Kohei Arihara (0-0, -.-- ERA)

vs

KC: LHP Mike Minor (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Kansas City Royals

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa DH David Dahl RF Joey Gallo 2B Nick Solak 1B Nate Lowe LF Eli White C Jose Trevino

CF Leody Taveras 3B Charlie Culberson

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

2B Whit Merrifield LF Andrew Benintendi 1B Carlos Santana C Salvador Perez DH Jorge Soler CF Michael A. Taylor RF Kyle Isbel 3B Hanser Alberto SS Nicky Lopez

Kohei Arihara Making Major League Debut

The Texas Rangers surprised the baseball world when they landed Japanese free agent Kohei Arihara this past winter. He will make his big league debut in Saturday's game.

"He's going to pitch well. He can pitch. He's an older guy. He knows how to pitch. He knows how to use his stuff. I think our pitching coaches have really armed him with some knowledge of understanding how to use it against these guys. If he goes out an executes the gameplan, he'll be fine." -Chris Woodward, Texas Rangers manager

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.

The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady. Willie Calhoun (left groin strain): Logged nine at-bats in a simulated game on Sunday in Surprise, and will continue to DH in camp games in the coming days.

Logged nine at-bats in a simulated game on Sunday in Surprise, and will continue to DH in camp games in the coming days. Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is over a week into a 3-4 week prognosis. He has begun a light rehab, but has yet to participate in any baseball activity.

Davis is over a week into a 3-4 week prognosis. He has begun a light rehab, but has yet to participate in any baseball activity. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. His exact timetable is still undetermined.

Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. His exact timetable is still undetermined. Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. He will undergo one more MRI and the club will make their determination from there.

Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. He will undergo one more MRI and the club will make their determination from there. Brett Martin (lower-back tightness): Martin has been able to get back into game action with three Cactus League appearances. He is about one week behind Opening Day.

Martin has been able to get back into game action with three Cactus League appearances. He is about one week behind Opening Day. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez threw a live BP on Monday and is progressing well. He will not likely be ready until mid-April.

60-Day Injured List

Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): Hernández will have a four-week follow-up MRI next week, at which point next steps will be determined.

Hernández will have a four-week follow-up MRI next week, at which point next steps will be determined. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung had successful surgery last Monday, and is back in Arizona beginning his rehab. His estimated recovery time is 6-8 weeks.

