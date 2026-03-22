Two Bold Predictions for Rangers' Young Stars Entering 2026 Season

Opening day is right around the corner as the Texas Rangers prepare for a six-game road trip to start the season. Nathan Eovaldi will toe the rubber for the Rangers in their first game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

This campaign marks the beginning of the Skip Schumaker era in Texas. It'll feature some new faces like Brandon Nimmo, MacKenzie Gore, and Danny Jansen. But the expectation to make the playoffs is still the standard in Arlington.

For that to happen, the Rangers could be leaning on their younger stars to perform. Here are two bold predictions that could play out during the season.

Wyatt Langford Finishes Top 5 in A.L. MVP Voting

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford rounds the bases. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Many could look at Wyatt Langford's numbers through the first two years of his career and think a leap to a potential MVP candidate may seem ambitious. However, it's not as crazy as it sounds. In Langford's rookie season, the power numbers came around late in the season. He showed flashes of potential.

In Langford's sophomore campaign, the biggest developments were his defense and ability to get on base. He finishes as a Gold Glove finalist, and his walks (74) increased by 23. He also hit 22 home runs, which led the team. Again, the stats may not pop off the page, but the offense's overall struggles limited Langford's production.

The 24-year-old is slashing a ridiculous .444/.524/.944 with five home runs and 15 RBIs. He is the centerpiece of Texas's future. The Rangers' offense should improve, and 2026 could be the year Langford catapults into superstar status.

Jack Leiter Earns His First All-Star Nod

Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter throws. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Jack Leiter took a much-needed leap in his second full season in the pros. He made 29 starts and posted a 3.86 ERA with 148 strikeouts. He looked more comfortable on the mound, flashing his electric fastball.

The one thing that held Leiter back was putting away hitters. He walked a team-leading 67 batters, oftentimes coming from a 0-2 count. Leiter was excellent at getting ahead of the count but finding that put-away pitch was his kryptonite.

Without a doubt, Leiter has the arsenal to become an All-Star pitcher. Again, it may seem like an ambitious leap for the third-year pitcher, but Texas has all the confidence in the young righty. He'll serve as the number four starter with the rotation at full strength.

There isn't much pressure on Leiter to be a lights-out pitcher, but it feels like year three is when he puts everything together. He's learning from Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, and each start has built a comfort level to pitch in the big leagues.