Rangers vs Yankees: Starting Lineups, Holt Close to Return
The Texas Rangers look to snap their six-game skid as they welcome the New York Yankees to Arlington for a four-game series.
New York Yankees (22-18) at Texas Rangers (18-24)
Monday, May 17, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
NYY: RHP Gerrit Cole (5-1, 1.37 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-3, 6.63 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
New York Yankees
TV: YES Network
Radio: WFAN, WADO
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- LF Willie Calhoun
- 2B Nick Solak
- 1B Nate Lowe
- RF Joey Gallo
- CF Adolis García
- DH David Dahl
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 3B Charlie Culberson
- C Jose Trevino
New York Yankees Starting Lineup
- 2B D.J. LeMahieu
- 1B Luke Voit
- RF Aaron Judge
- 3B Gio Urshela
- DH Gary Sánchez
- CF Brett Gardner
- LF Clint Frazier
- C Kyle Higashioka
- SS Tyler Wade
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right middle finger contusion): Arihara threw a bullpen session on Monday. The Rangers will evaluate him in the coming days and determine the next step in his rehab process.
- Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): Holt is starting a two-day rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Tuesday. The Rangers then plan to activate him as long as he feels OK coming out of it.
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is now out of a walking boot. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.
READ MORE: Rangers COVID-19 Protocols Relaxed After Hitting Vaccine Threshold
READ MORE: Rangers Daily Dose: A Six-Game Skid ... Off a Cliff?
READ MORE: Rangers Swept By Astros, Remain 'Confident' Amid Six-Game Skid
Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook