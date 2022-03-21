Rangers vs Guardians Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Report
Texas Rangers (0-1-1) at Cleveland Guardians (2-0-1)
Monday, March 21, 2021
1:05 PM MST (3:05 PM CST)
Goodyear Ballpark | Goodyear, AZ
Probables:
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
CLE: LHP Logan Allen (0-0, -.-- ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: MLB.com
Cleveland Guardians
TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes
Radio: REAL 106.1
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- LF Brad Miller
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
- C Mitch Garver
- CF Adolis García
- DH Willie Calhoun
- RF Jake Marisnick
- 1B Joe McCarthy
- SS Josh Smith
- 2B Davis Wendzel
Cleveland Guardians Starting Lineup
- SS Gabriel Arias
- 1B Owen Miller
- LF Franmil Reyes
- C Luke Maile
- DH Bradley Zimmer
- RF Daniel Johnson
- CF Steven Kwan
- 3B Ernie Clement
- 2B Andrés Giménez
Rangers Roster Moves
- 3B/1B Sherten Apostel, C Sam Huff and RHP Ricky Vanasco optioned to the minor leagues. Apostel and Huff to Triple-A Round Rock, Vanasco to Double-A Frisco.
- 1B Blaine Crim, INF Justin Foscue, C David Garcia, 1B Dustin Harris, LHP Jake Latz and OF Steele Walker assigned to minor league camp.
59 players remain in Rangers big league camp.
Rangers Injury Update
- RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Both are expected to return in mid-to-late June, with Leclerc slightly ahead of Hernández.
- 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) is in his baseball rehab training, and is 10-14 days away from full-speed baseball activity.
- OF Eli White (elbow surgery) is ahead of schedule in his throwing program. He is able to hit in spring training games and could return to the outfield next week. He is able to throw to bases at the moment.
- C Sam Huff, LHP John King and OF Steele Walker are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch.
- INF Josh Smith was scratched from Saturday's game against Milwaukee with ankle soreness, but is in Monday's lineup against Cleveland. All seems to be O.K. with him.
