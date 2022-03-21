Skip to main content

Rangers vs Guardians Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers seek their first win of Cactus League action as they take on the Cleveland Guardians.

Texas Rangers (0-1-1) at Cleveland Guardians (2-0-1)

Monday, March 21, 2021
1:05 PM MST (3:05 PM CST)
Goodyear Ballpark | Goodyear, AZ

Probables:
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
CLE: LHP Logan Allen (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: MLB.com

Cleveland Guardians
TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes
Radio: REAL 106.1

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. LF Brad Miller
  2. 3B Andy Ibáñez
  3. C Mitch Garver
  4. CF Adolis García
  5. DH Willie Calhoun
  6. RF Jake Marisnick
  7. 1B Joe McCarthy
  8. SS Josh Smith
  9. 2B Davis Wendzel
Andy Ibanez / Spring Training

Andy Ibáñez

Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver (8) runs the bases on a three-run go-ahead home run in the fifth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Minnesota Twins At Cincinnati Reds

Mitch Garver

20220317_Spring_Training_BL2_4896

Taylor Hearn

Cleveland Guardians Starting Lineup

  1. SS Gabriel Arias
  2. 1B Owen Miller
  3. LF Franmil Reyes
  4. C Luke Maile
  5. DH Bradley Zimmer
  6. RF Daniel Johnson
  7. CF Steven Kwan
  8. 3B Ernie Clement
  9. 2B Andrés Giménez

Rangers Roster Moves

  • 3B/1B Sherten Apostel, C Sam Huff and RHP Ricky Vanasco optioned to the minor leagues. Apostel and Huff to Triple-A Round Rock, Vanasco to Double-A Frisco.
  • 1B Blaine Crim, INF Justin Foscue, C David Garcia, 1B Dustin Harris, LHP Jake Latz and OF Steele Walker assigned to minor league camp.

59 players remain in Rangers big league camp.

Sep 23, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Sam Huff

Justin Foscue

Justin Foscue

Steele Walker

Steele Walker

Rangers Injury Update

  • RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Both are expected to return in mid-to-late June, with Leclerc slightly ahead of Hernández.
  • 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) is in his baseball rehab training, and is 10-14 days away from full-speed baseball activity.
  • OF Eli White (elbow surgery) is ahead of schedule in his throwing program. He is able to hit in spring training games and could return to the outfield next week. He is able to throw to bases at the moment.
  • C Sam Huff, LHP John King and OF Steele Walker are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch.
  • INF Josh Smith was scratched from Saturday's game against Milwaukee with ankle soreness, but is in Monday's lineup against Cleveland. All seems to be O.K. with him.

