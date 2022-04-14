Skip to main content

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Facing Shohei Ohtani

The Texas Rangers look to turn the tide from a 1-4 start as they welcome Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels to Globe Life Field on Thursday.

Los Angeles Angels (3-3) at Texas Rangers (1-4)

Thursday, April 14, 2022
7:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open

Probables:
LAA: RHP Shohei Ohtani (0-1, 1.93 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West, MLB Network
Radio: KLAA

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Leody Taveras
Play

Former No. 1 Prospect Builds Case for Rangers Call-up

The former top international prospect is off to a hot start with Texas' Triple-A affiliate

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) blows a bubble during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Why The Slow Start For Rangers, Marcus Semien Isn't a Concern Yet

The Texas Rangers are 1-4 to start the season. However, it is far too early to hit the panic button on anything just yet.

By Chris HalickeApr 13, 2022
Apr 13, 2022
Aug 8, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Richards (43) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Will Garrett Richards Get Rangers Call-up After Rehab Win?

Rangers could call up veteran right-hander for this weekend's series with the the Los Angeles Angels

By Matthew PostinsApr 13, 2022
Apr 13, 2022

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 3B Brad Miller
  2. 2B Marcus Semien
  3. SS Corey Seager
  4. DH Mitch Garver
  5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  6. CF Adolis García
  7. RF Kole Calhoun
  8. LF Willie Calhoun
  9. C Jonah Heim

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

TBA

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jon Gray (blister): Gray had a blister open on his finger while pitching in the third inning of Friday's game in Toronto. Rangers plan to roll with four starters due to off days on the schedule. Gray is expected to return for the road trip to Seattle and Oakland.
  • RHP Garrett Richards (blister): Considered a minor issue by manager Chris Woodward. It is expected that Richards will be activated when is eligible to return on Thursday, the first game of the four-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels. Richards pitched a rehab assignment for Triple-A Round Rock in Sugar Land on Tuesday.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

Leody Taveras
News

Former No. 1 Prospect Builds Case for Rangers Call-up

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) blows a bubble during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Why The Slow Start For Rangers, Marcus Semien Isn't a Concern Yet

By Chris HalickeApr 13, 2022
Aug 8, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Richards (43) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Will Garrett Richards Get Rangers Call-up After Rehab Win?

By Matthew PostinsApr 13, 2022
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers' Offense Sputters in 4-1 Loss To Rockies

By Chris HalickeApr 13, 2022
Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) singles during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Rockies Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

By Chris HalickeApr 12, 2022
Taylor Hearn postgame
News

'I'm Proud Of You': Rangers' Taylor Hearn Shares Tear-Jerking Moment With Sister

By Chris HalickeApr 12, 2022
Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) argues with the umpires after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

'That Was A Clean Slide': Rangers Lose Home Opener On Controversial 'Slide Rule'

By Chris HalickeApr 11, 2022
Oct 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates being named the World Series MVP after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series in game six of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

What's Inside Corey Seager's Rangers Locker? An MVP

By Chris HalickeApr 11, 2022