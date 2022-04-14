Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Facing Shohei Ohtani
The Texas Rangers look to turn the tide from a 1-4 start as they welcome Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels to Globe Life Field on Thursday.
Los Angeles Angels (3-3) at Texas Rangers (1-4)
Thursday, April 14, 2022
7:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open
Probables:
LAA: RHP Shohei Ohtani (0-1, 1.93 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (0-0, 5.40 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West, MLB Network
Radio: KLAA
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 3B Brad Miller
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- DH Mitch Garver
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- RF Kole Calhoun
- LF Willie Calhoun
- C Jonah Heim
Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup
TBA
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- RHP Jon Gray (blister): Gray had a blister open on his finger while pitching in the third inning of Friday's game in Toronto. Rangers plan to roll with four starters due to off days on the schedule. Gray is expected to return for the road trip to Seattle and Oakland.
- RHP Garrett Richards (blister): Considered a minor issue by manager Chris Woodward. It is expected that Richards will be activated when is eligible to return on Thursday, the first game of the four-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels. Richards pitched a rehab assignment for Triple-A Round Rock in Sugar Land on Tuesday.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.