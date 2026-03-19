What Role Rangers Prospect Cameron Cauley Would Play if He's Actually Called Up

Cameron Cauley impressed the Texas Rangers this spring. Just not enough to keep him on the opening day roster.

Given that Cauley has never played above Double-A, it would have been a huge leap for him to land a spot on the plane to Philadelphia for opening day on March 26. When he was optioned back to minor league camp, he had a slash of .282/.333/.487 with one home run and three RBI. When the pitching started getting better, he had trouble connecting. He didn’t have a hit in his final six games.

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None of that means he won’t make the jump to the Majors at some point in 2026. Alejandro Osuna did after an impressive spring last season and he had not played higher than Double-A before last spring training. If Cauley makes it, what might his role be?

Cameron Cauley’s MLB Role

General view of a Texas Rangers hat, glove, and glasses. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

For Rangers fans that caught spring training games in Surprise, his role looks clear. He was a middle infielder in the minor leagues, playing both second base and shortstop. He played both positions in the spring. He also logged a bit of time at third base, and he go some work in center field last season in Frisco.

So, it will probably take an injury for Cauley to get a promotion, much like it was with Osuna and Cody Freeman last year. Assuming Cauley starts the season at Triple-A Round Rock, he’ll probably play three infield positions and the outfield to try and improve his versatility.

At least two of the players that make the opening day roster in bench roles will have versatility in both the infield and outfield. For instance, outfielder Sam Haggerty can also play second base. Ezequiel Duran has turned himself from a middle infielder into someone that can play every position except pitcher and catcher, though former Rangers manager Bruce Bochy joked that Duran was the back-up catcher last season.

A great start to the season for Cauley, combined with an injury to a regular like shortstop Corey Seager or second baseman Josh Smith would open the door. Texas could slide Haggerty or Duran into those positions. But, Texas would need a backup for them. That’s where Cauley fits in for the near term.

Cauley, a third round of the 2021 MLB draft out of Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, spent last season with Frisco, where he slashed .253/.325/.448 with 15 home runs and 51 RBI.