Rangers Top A's, 5-3; Win Fourth Straight Spring Game

It's hard not to get caught up in results during spring training, but the Texas Rangers are making some noise in Arizona.

It's a fool's errand to put a lot of stock in spring training results. Even so, the Texas Rangers are off to a hot start in the Cactus League.

The Rangers won their fourth straight game on Thursday, topping the Oakland Athletics by a score of 5-3. Texas improved to 4-1-1 this spring and remains a perfect 3-0 on the road.

Andy Ibáñez, who currently sits atop the depth chart at third base, led the offense by going 2-for-3. He scored on a sacrifice fly by longtime St. Louis Cardinal Matt Carpenter after a triple in the second inning. Ibáñez has gone 4-for-11 with a triple and double through four starts at third base this spring. Carpenter, who is trying to make the club as a non-roster invitee, added a double in the seventh inning, his first base hit of the spring.

The Rangers trailed by two runs heading into the sixth inning, but put up a three-spot in the frame and never relinquished the lead. First, Bubba Thompson raced from first base to score on a Kole Calhoun single and error in right field. Finally, Nick Solak lined a two-run homer over the wall in right field, his second long ball of the spring. Solak has hits in all three games played this spring, going 4-for-10 with home runs in consecutive contests.

During this four-game winning streak, the Rangers have outscored their opponents, 48-21.

Nick Solak

Nick Solak

Andy Ibanez

Andy Ibáñez

Spencer Howard

Spencer Howard

Jon Gray made his first Cactus League start in a Texas uniform, allowing one run on four hits while striking out four batters in two innings of work. After allowing hits to three of the first four batters he faced, Gray closed the outing by retiring five of the final six batters faced, striking out three of them. 

Spencer Howard, who is one of several pitchers competing for the final spot in the Texas rotation, tossed two perfect innings to earn the win, setting down all six batters faced with three strikeouts in his first official Cactus League outing. In total, Rangers pitchers tallied 14 strikeouts against just two walks, with relievers holding the A's scoreless over the final five frames.

What's Next

The Rangers return to Surprise on Friday to take on the Kansas City Royals at 3:05 p.m. CT, with Texas playing as the visiting team. Dane Dunning (0-1, 9.00 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Rangers, facing off against Kansas City right-hander Carlos Hernández (0-0, -.--). 

The Royals will have a television broadcast that will air live on Bally Sports Southwest Extra.

