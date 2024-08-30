Inside The Rangers

The Texas Rangers open one of their longest homestands of the year when they host the Oakland Athletics on Friday.   

Aug 23, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits an RBI double during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas Rangers return home to start a 10-day, 10-game homestand on Friday when they host the Oakland Athletics.

First pitch on Friday is set for 7:05 p.m.

The Rangers (63-71) will host the Athletics (58-75) for three games, followed by a three-game set against the New York Yankees and a four-game set against the Los Angeles Angels. It is Texas’ second-to-last homestand of the season.

The Rangers are coming off a sweep of the Chicago White Sox, which included a doubleheader on Wednesday after the series' first game was suspended because of rain. In the second game, outfielder Travis Jankowski robbed a White Sox hitter of a walk-off home run with one of the best catches of the season.

On Thursday, the Rangers put Jankowski and Robbie Grossman out outright waivers, according to reports. The Rangers have not announced the move. If they're claimed, it could save the Rangers about a half million dollars combined. The claiming team(s) would be on the hook to pay their September salaries. Saving $500,000 in September, however, is not the reason for the move. It opens roster spots for younger players to move up and get some MLB action as Texas looks toward 2025.

Meanwhile, Oakland is one of baseball’s best teams right now. Athletics multimedia reporter Jessica Kleinschmidt reported that Oakland is an American League-best 22-14 over the last six weeks, dating back to July 14. It won’t be a pushover.

Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Preview, How to Watch, Listen to

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

Friday’s Game

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (5-5, 4.32)

Oakland Athletics: LHP JP Sears (10-9, 4.35)

Saturday’s Game

Time: 6:05 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: LHP Cody Bradford (4-2, 3.31)

Oakland Athletics: RHP Joey Estes (6-6, 4.37)

Sunday’s Game

Time: 1:35 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: TBA

Oakland Athletics: RHP Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.54)

Remaining Series in Season

Sept. 2-4: vs. New York Yankees

Sept. 5-8: vs. Los Angeles Angels

Sept. 10-11: at Arizona

Sept. 12-15: at Seattle

Sept. 17-19: vs. Toronto

Sept. 20-22: vs. Seattle

Sept. 24-26: at Oakland

Sept. 27-29: at Los Angeles Angels

