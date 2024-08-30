Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers return home to start a 10-day, 10-game homestand on Friday when they host the Oakland Athletics.
First pitch on Friday is set for 7:05 p.m.
The Rangers (63-71) will host the Athletics (58-75) for three games, followed by a three-game set against the New York Yankees and a four-game set against the Los Angeles Angels. It is Texas’ second-to-last homestand of the season.
The Rangers are coming off a sweep of the Chicago White Sox, which included a doubleheader on Wednesday after the series' first game was suspended because of rain. In the second game, outfielder Travis Jankowski robbed a White Sox hitter of a walk-off home run with one of the best catches of the season.
On Thursday, the Rangers put Jankowski and Robbie Grossman out outright waivers, according to reports. The Rangers have not announced the move. If they're claimed, it could save the Rangers about a half million dollars combined. The claiming team(s) would be on the hook to pay their September salaries. Saving $500,000 in September, however, is not the reason for the move. It opens roster spots for younger players to move up and get some MLB action as Texas looks toward 2025.
Meanwhile, Oakland is one of baseball’s best teams right now. Athletics multimedia reporter Jessica Kleinschmidt reported that Oakland is an American League-best 22-14 over the last six weeks, dating back to July 14. It won’t be a pushover.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Preview, How to Watch, Listen to
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Friday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (5-5, 4.32)
Oakland Athletics: LHP JP Sears (10-9, 4.35)
Saturday’s Game
Time: 6:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Cody Bradford (4-2, 3.31)
Oakland Athletics: RHP Joey Estes (6-6, 4.37)
Sunday’s Game
Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Oakland Athletics: RHP Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.54)
Remaining Series in Season
Sept. 2-4: vs. New York Yankees
Sept. 5-8: vs. Los Angeles Angels
Sept. 10-11: at Arizona
Sept. 12-15: at Seattle
Sept. 17-19: vs. Toronto
Sept. 20-22: vs. Seattle
Sept. 24-26: at Oakland
Sept. 27-29: at Los Angeles Angels