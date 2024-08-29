Texas Rangers Place Veterans Travis Jankowski, Robbie Grossman On Waivers, According to Report
Texas Rangers veteran outfielders Travis Jankowski and Robbie Grossman have been placed on outright waivers, according to ESPN.
The Rangers have not announced the move and have declined to comment.
Both players, who are free agents this winter, are free to play for the Rangers while on waivers since they have not been designated for assignment prior to his placement, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.
What does this mean?
Since outright waivers are irrevocable, if Jankowski, 33, or Grossman, 34, are claimed by another team when MLB's 48-hour waiver period expires on Saturday, they'll report to their new club and the new club is responsible for the remainder of their contract.
The Rangers are most likely looking to open up two spots on their 40-man roster for callup players for the final month of the season, including Jack Leiter and potentially Kumar Rocker, who just made a dominant debut for Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.
If either Jankowski or Grossman are claimed, their new team would owe Jankowski about $274,000 and Grossman about $242,000 for the final month of the season.
Postseason-contending teams could be interested in Grossman for his history against left-handed pitchers and Jankowski's speed as a pinch-runner and his defensive skills, which was on display with his game-saving, home run-robbing catch Wednesday against the White Sox.
If they're unclaimed, they can remain with the Rangers and can remain on the 40-man roster.
Waiver priority is determined based on the reverse order of MLB-wide standings and — unlike the now-defunct August trade waiver system — is not league-specific, according to MLB.com.
Grossman, a switch-hitter, was a member of the Rangers 2023 World Series championship team but signed with the White Sox in the offseason. Texas reacquired him in a May trade.
Grossman is slashing 279/.388/.430 in 103 plate appearances in 2024.
