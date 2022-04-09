Rangers Blow 7-Run Lead, Drop Season Opener to Blue Jays

The Texas Rangers' revamped lineup lived up to expectations, but the pitching staff surrendered a seven-run lead as the club dropped its season opener in Toronto.

Texas got off to a near-perfect start. Newcomer Brad Miller became the third player in Rangers history to lead off Opening Day with a home run. The lineup put up four runs in the first inning, knocking out Toronto starter José Berríos after just 1/3 inning.

The Rangers stretched their lead to 7-0 by the top of the fourth inning, highlighted by a towering two-run home run by Mitch Garver. Nathaniel Lowe also added a pair of RBI singles in the first and fourth innings.

Rangers starter Jon Gray faced the minimum his first time through the dangerous Blue jays lineup. The second time through, however, was not so fruitful. Toronto put up three runs in the fourth and added four more runs off the combination of John King and Josh Sborz in the fifth inning. A three-run homer by Teoscar Hernández in the fifth completed the seven-run comeback.

Toronto pulled ahead on an RBI double by Santiago Espinal in the sixth, but Adolis García answered for Texas with a solo blast to the opposite field in the top of the seventh to tie the game, 8-8.

The Rangers bullpen couldn't stop the bleeding as Toronto put up runs in five straight innings. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI double off Dennis Santana in the seventh and Danny Jansen extended the lead with a solo homer off Greg Holland in the eighth.

Toronto closer Jordan Romano retired the Rangers in order in the ninth, sealing the game.

Game Notes

In his Rangers debut, Corey Seager went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and three runs scored. Semien's stat line wasn't as splashy, going 0-for-4 with a walk and run scored. The former Blue Jay just missed a homer in the sixth inning, but it curved foul.

Jon Gray left the game after the fourth inning with an apparent issue with one of his fingers, potentially a blister. Gray was only at 70 pitches, but per manager Chris Woodward, was only 10 pitches away from his limit. They erred on the side of caution and didn't force the issue. Texas had a four-run lead when Gray left the game.

In addition to eight runs scored, the Rangers lineup didn't record a strikeout until the ninth inning when Romano struck out Seager, then Nathaniel Lowe for the final out. Woodward was very satisfied with his lineup's performance.

Six of Toronto's 10 runs came with two outs. On two different occasions—one by John King, one by Santana—the Rangers walked a Blue Jay hitter with two outs and nobody on base. Both instances led to runs for Toronto.

What's Next?

The Rangers and Blue Jays continue their three-game series at Rogers Centre on Saturday afternoon. Dane Dunning is scheduled to start for Texas, squaring off with new Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman. First pitch is scheduled for 2:07 p.m. CT.