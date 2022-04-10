Skip to main content

Rangers at Blue Jays Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to avoid a sweep in Toronto as they wrap up their three-game series with the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Texas Rangers (0-2) at Toronto Blue Jays (2-0)

Sunday, April 10, 2021
12:37 PM CT
Rogers Centre | Toronto, ON, Canada
Roof Closed

Probables:
TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
TOR: LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Toronto Blue Jays
TV: Sportsnet, MLB Network
Radio: SN590

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Marcus Semien
  2. SS Corey Seager
  3. DH Mitch Garver
  4. RF Adolis García
  5. 1B Andy Ibáñez
  6. LF Nick Solak
  7. 3B Charlie Culberson
  8. C Jonah Heim
  9. CF Eli White
Spencer Howard

Spencer Howard

Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Charlie Culberson (2) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Culberson

Eli White

Eli White

Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup

  1. DH George Springer
  2. SS Bo Bichette
  3. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
  4. RF Teoscar Hernández
  5. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
  6. 3B Matt Chapman
  7. CF Raimel Tapia
  8. 2B Santiago Espinal
  9. C Danny Jansen

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jon Gray (blister): Gray had a blister open on his finger while pitching in the third inning of Friday's game in Toronto. Rangers can roll with four starters due to upcoming off days. Gray is expected to return for the road trip to Seattle and Oakland.
  • RHP Garrett Richards (blister): Considered a minor issue by manager Chris Woodward. Richards is eligible to return on April 14, the first game of the four-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels. It would take a significant setback for him to not return then.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

