Rangers at Blue Jays Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers look to avoid a sweep in Toronto as they wrap up their three-game series with the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Texas Rangers (0-2) at Toronto Blue Jays (2-0)
Sunday, April 10, 2021
12:37 PM CT
Rogers Centre | Toronto, ON, Canada
Roof Closed
Probables:
TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
TOR: LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (0-0, -.-- ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Toronto Blue Jays
TV: Sportsnet, MLB Network
Radio: SN590
Scroll to Continue
Rangers Top Prospect Jack Leiter Makes Pro Debut
The Rangers' first-round pick from 2021 gave up just one hit and one run as he threw his first pitches at Double-A Frisco
On The Farm: Sam Huff, Leody Taveras Take Big Swings in Round Rock
The pair combined for eight hits and helped the Express beat El Paso, 11-3, to start a weekend set in Triple A
Mistakes Cost Rangers in 4-3 Loss To Toronto
A rough first inning put the Rangers in a hole early, and the bullpen gave up another costly run with two outs late in Saturday's loss to Toronto.
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- DH Mitch Garver
- RF Adolis García
- 1B Andy Ibáñez
- LF Nick Solak
- 3B Charlie Culberson
- C Jonah Heim
- CF Eli White
Spencer Howard
Charlie Culberson
Eli White
Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup
- DH George Springer
- SS Bo Bichette
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- RF Teoscar Hernández
- LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- 3B Matt Chapman
- CF Raimel Tapia
- 2B Santiago Espinal
- C Danny Jansen
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- RHP Jon Gray (blister): Gray had a blister open on his finger while pitching in the third inning of Friday's game in Toronto. Rangers can roll with four starters due to upcoming off days. Gray is expected to return for the road trip to Seattle and Oakland.
- RHP Garrett Richards (blister): Considered a minor issue by manager Chris Woodward. Richards is eligible to return on April 14, the first game of the four-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels. It would take a significant setback for him to not return then.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.